BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Summary

Bigbloc Construction Limited was incorporated on June 17, 2015 in Gujarat. The Company is one of Indias largest manufacturers of AAC (Aerated Autoclaved Concrete) blocks. It quickly emerged as a leader in the sustainable building materials industry specialising in high-quality, eco-friendly building materials, with a significant production capacity for AAC blocks of 1 Million cubic meters (CBM) per annum (PA).The manufacturing plant is located at Umargaon, near Mumbai Border. It caters to Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Vapi, Silvassa, where the major construction activities take place. The Company is engaged in manufacture, sale and marketing of AAC (Aerated Autoclave Concrete) Blocks. Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks are a high quality building material that offers a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance and unprecedented build ability. AAC is a natural and non-toxic construction material, energy saving and environment friendly.The Company operate 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing units located in Vapi, Kheda and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat; and Palghar, in Maharashtra. The Company entered the AAC business at nascent stage. It started with a brand new plant which was just 3rd AAC Block Plant in India in the year 2009. It setup Green Field Plant of 300000 M3 at Vapi in 13 months in the year 2012, presently operating at 100% capacity. The Company is making blocks in the brand name of Ambuja cement which Ambuja cement is marketing as Ambuja cool walls. These blocks are being sold through the cement distribution network of Ambuja cement. Moreover, the Company has started supplying to ACC Limited from its Umargaon plant. The current capacity to produce AAC stands at 3,00,000 m3/annum. In 2016, the AAC Block Division of Mohit Industries Limited (MIL) comprising of AAC Blocks manufacturing facility located at Umargaon, in Valsad District of Gujarat was demerged with the Company effective on April 1, 2015, through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger. In Consideration of vesting of AAC Block Division of the MIL to the Company as per terms of the Scheme, each shareholder of MIL in respect of each share held in the Mohit Industries Limited (MIL), was allotted, one share each of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid up on 30th April, 2016.The Company expanded the manufacturing unit of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks with capacity 300,000 m3/annum in Umargaon, Gujarat in 2017. During the year 2018, the Company acquired a non performing plant at Ahmedabad and turned it around into a profit making plant. During the F.Y year 2018-19, Starbigbloc Building Material Private Limited (Formerly known as Hilltop Concrete Private Limited) was taken over by Bigbloc Construction Limited (the Company) as a Wholly owned Subsidiary. The Company increased production capacity in its Subsidiary Company, Starbigbloc Building Material Private Limited from 2,00,000 cubic meter to 2,50,000 cubic meter i.e. by 25% in 2020-21. The Company forged a significant Joint Venture with the South East Asian major, SCG International Corporation Company Limited in 2021. Further, it increased the capacity utilization through debottlenecking at Umargaon Plant in 2021-22. Bigbloc Building Elements Private Limited, was incorporated as wholly Owned Subsidiary in March, 2022. The Company achieved yetanother significant milestone by commercialising Phase 1 at the Wada Plant, thereby increasing its manufacturing capacity to an impressive 825,000 cubic metres per annum in 2023. In 2024, Bigbloc Construction started operations at the JV plant with SCG at Ramosadi, bringing the total manufacturing capacity to 1 Million cubic meter per annum.