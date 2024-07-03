Summary

Everest Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Eternit Everest Ltd) commenced business by taking over, as a growing concern, the erstwhile Asbestos Cement (India) at Kymore, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures fibre based cement products,such as sheets for roofing and interiors as well as Non Asbestos flat sheets for varied applications including pre-fab housing. It is engaged in manufacturing and trading of building products like roofing products, boards and panels, other building products and accessories and manufacturing of components of pre-engineered steel buildings and related accessories.The company was the first to manufacture asbestos cement roofing sheets in India at its first factory commissioned in May 34. Its manufacturing business was progressively expanded by establishing a second sheeting factory at Mulund, Bombay, in 1937, a third one at Calcutta in Oct.38 and a fourth at Podanur (near Coimbatore), Tamilnadu, in Nov.53. In Sep.57, a another sheeting plant was installed at the Kymore factory. Plants to manufacture pipes were added between 1938 and 1963. In 1988-89, Turner & Newall International, UK, sold its stake in the company to Eteroutremer, Belgium, the holding company of the Eternit group, Belgium. It obtained central government approval to shift part of the production capacity of the Mulund works to Nashik and to shift the balance capacity within one year from the date of commissioning of the factory at Nasik. The company is venturing into non-asbestos

