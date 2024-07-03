iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Industries Ltd Share Price

748.65
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open774
  • Day's High785
  • 52 Wk High1,424
  • Prev. Close780.9
  • Day's Low746
  • 52 Wk Low 737.55
  • Turnover (lac)100.2
  • P/E70.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value389.68
  • EPS11.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,184.36
  • Div. Yield0.32
No Records Found

Everest Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

774

Prev. Close

780.9

Turnover(Lac.)

100.2

Day's High

785

Day's Low

746

52 Week's High

1,424

52 Week's Low

737.55

Book Value

389.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,184.36

P/E

70.52

EPS

11.05

Divi. Yield

0.32

Everest Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

Everest Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Everest Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.14%

Non-Promoter- 10.51%

Institutions: 10.51%

Non-Institutions: 39.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Everest Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.79

15.74

15.68

15.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

590.12

568.32

528.23

494.39

Net Worth

605.91

584.06

543.91

510.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,361.18

1,213.24

1,283.74

1,244.85

yoy growth (%)

12.19

-5.49

3.12

8.48

Raw materials

-743.09

-652.49

-739.21

-710.76

As % of sales

54.59

53.78

57.58

57.09

Employee costs

-129.17

-108.84

-115.7

-107.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

66.55

92.83

21.4

62.76

Depreciation

-28.63

-25.31

-23.73

-23.54

Tax paid

-22.43

-35.24

-7.35

-10.43

Working capital

77.51

-35.22

41.05

-56.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.19

-5.49

3.12

8.48

Op profit growth

-38.86

162.38

-52.88

115.41

EBIT growth

-27.94

240.1

-62.25

188.2

Net profit growth

-23.38

309.9

-72.27

1,170.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,575.45

1,647.63

1,364.71

1,217.92

1,285.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,575.45

1,647.63

1,364.71

1,217.92

1,285.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.34

40.6

29.35

8.88

9.45

Everest Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

273.25

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,534.5

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.5

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

780.9

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Everest Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M L Gupta

Independent Director

Rajendra Prabhakar Chitale

Independent Director

Alok Nanda

Vice Chairperson

Padmini Sekhsaria.

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anant Talaulicar

Managing Director & CEO

Rajesh Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amruta Avasare

Independent Director

Ashok Barat

Independent Director

Bijal Tushar Ajinkya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Everest Industries Ltd

Summary

Everest Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Eternit Everest Ltd) commenced business by taking over, as a growing concern, the erstwhile Asbestos Cement (India) at Kymore, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures fibre based cement products,such as sheets for roofing and interiors as well as Non Asbestos flat sheets for varied applications including pre-fab housing. It is engaged in manufacturing and trading of building products like roofing products, boards and panels, other building products and accessories and manufacturing of components of pre-engineered steel buildings and related accessories.The company was the first to manufacture asbestos cement roofing sheets in India at its first factory commissioned in May 34. Its manufacturing business was progressively expanded by establishing a second sheeting factory at Mulund, Bombay, in 1937, a third one at Calcutta in Oct.38 and a fourth at Podanur (near Coimbatore), Tamilnadu, in Nov.53. In Sep.57, a another sheeting plant was installed at the Kymore factory. Plants to manufacture pipes were added between 1938 and 1963. In 1988-89, Turner & Newall International, UK, sold its stake in the company to Eteroutremer, Belgium, the holding company of the Eternit group, Belgium. It obtained central government approval to shift part of the production capacity of the Mulund works to Nashik and to shift the balance capacity within one year from the date of commissioning of the factory at Nasik. The company is venturing into non-asbestos
Company FAQs

What is the Everest Industries Ltd share price today?

The Everest Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹748.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everest Industries Ltd is ₹1184.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Everest Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Everest Industries Ltd is 70.52 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Everest Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everest Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everest Industries Ltd is ₹737.55 and ₹1424 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Everest Industries Ltd?

Everest Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.46%, 3 Years at 10.32%, 1 Year at -43.19%, 6 Month at -35.00%, 3 Month at -22.74% and 1 Month at -3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Everest Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Everest Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.15 %
Institutions - 10.51 %
Public - 39.34 %

