SectorCement - Products
Open₹774
Prev. Close₹780.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹100.2
Day's High₹785
Day's Low₹746
52 Week's High₹1,424
52 Week's Low₹737.55
Book Value₹389.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,184.36
P/E70.52
EPS11.05
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.79
15.74
15.68
15.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
590.12
568.32
528.23
494.39
Net Worth
605.91
584.06
543.91
510.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,361.18
1,213.24
1,283.74
1,244.85
yoy growth (%)
12.19
-5.49
3.12
8.48
Raw materials
-743.09
-652.49
-739.21
-710.76
As % of sales
54.59
53.78
57.58
57.09
Employee costs
-129.17
-108.84
-115.7
-107.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
66.55
92.83
21.4
62.76
Depreciation
-28.63
-25.31
-23.73
-23.54
Tax paid
-22.43
-35.24
-7.35
-10.43
Working capital
77.51
-35.22
41.05
-56.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.19
-5.49
3.12
8.48
Op profit growth
-38.86
162.38
-52.88
115.41
EBIT growth
-27.94
240.1
-62.25
188.2
Net profit growth
-23.38
309.9
-72.27
1,170.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,575.45
1,647.63
1,364.71
1,217.92
1,285.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,575.45
1,647.63
1,364.71
1,217.92
1,285.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.34
40.6
29.35
8.88
9.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
273.25
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,534.5
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.5
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
780.9
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M L Gupta
Independent Director
Rajendra Prabhakar Chitale
Independent Director
Alok Nanda
Vice Chairperson
Padmini Sekhsaria.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anant Talaulicar
Managing Director & CEO
Rajesh Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amruta Avasare
Independent Director
Ashok Barat
Independent Director
Bijal Tushar Ajinkya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Everest Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Eternit Everest Ltd) commenced business by taking over, as a growing concern, the erstwhile Asbestos Cement (India) at Kymore, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures fibre based cement products,such as sheets for roofing and interiors as well as Non Asbestos flat sheets for varied applications including pre-fab housing. It is engaged in manufacturing and trading of building products like roofing products, boards and panels, other building products and accessories and manufacturing of components of pre-engineered steel buildings and related accessories.The company was the first to manufacture asbestos cement roofing sheets in India at its first factory commissioned in May 34. Its manufacturing business was progressively expanded by establishing a second sheeting factory at Mulund, Bombay, in 1937, a third one at Calcutta in Oct.38 and a fourth at Podanur (near Coimbatore), Tamilnadu, in Nov.53. In Sep.57, a another sheeting plant was installed at the Kymore factory. Plants to manufacture pipes were added between 1938 and 1963. In 1988-89, Turner & Newall International, UK, sold its stake in the company to Eteroutremer, Belgium, the holding company of the Eternit group, Belgium. It obtained central government approval to shift part of the production capacity of the Mulund works to Nashik and to shift the balance capacity within one year from the date of commissioning of the factory at Nasik. The company is venturing into non-asbestos
Read More
The Everest Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹748.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everest Industries Ltd is ₹1184.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Everest Industries Ltd is 70.52 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everest Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everest Industries Ltd is ₹737.55 and ₹1424 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Everest Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.46%, 3 Years at 10.32%, 1 Year at -43.19%, 6 Month at -35.00%, 3 Month at -22.74% and 1 Month at -3.45%.
