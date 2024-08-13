We wish to inform the Exchanges that the 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Everest Industries Limited (the Company) will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility of Members for Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for financial year 2023-24 is Friday, August 2, 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 44 (3), other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Section 108 read with Rules made thereunder and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby submit the following documents regarding the 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Everest Industries Limited (the Company) held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM): a) Disclosure of Voting Results b) Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)