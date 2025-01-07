iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

741.8
(-0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,361.18

1,213.24

1,283.74

1,244.85

yoy growth (%)

12.19

-5.49

3.12

8.48

Raw materials

-743.09

-652.49

-739.21

-710.76

As % of sales

54.59

53.78

57.58

57.09

Employee costs

-129.17

-108.84

-115.7

-107.26

As % of sales

9.48

8.97

9.01

8.61

Other costs

-419.73

-338.73

-385.69

-335.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.83

27.92

30.04

26.93

Operating profit

69.18

113.16

43.12

91.53

OPM

5.08

9.32

3.35

7.35

Depreciation

-28.63

-25.31

-23.73

-23.54

Interest expense

-3.14

-3.9

-7.04

-12.59

Other income

29.15

8.89

9.05

7.36

Profit before tax

66.55

92.83

21.4

62.76

Taxes

-22.43

-35.24

-7.35

-10.43

Tax rate

-33.7

-37.96

-34.35

-16.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.12

57.59

14.05

52.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.65

Net profit

44.12

57.59

14.05

50.68

yoy growth (%)

-23.38

309.9

-72.27

1,170.28

NPM

3.24

4.74

1.09

4.07

