|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,361.18
1,213.24
1,283.74
1,244.85
yoy growth (%)
12.19
-5.49
3.12
8.48
Raw materials
-743.09
-652.49
-739.21
-710.76
As % of sales
54.59
53.78
57.58
57.09
Employee costs
-129.17
-108.84
-115.7
-107.26
As % of sales
9.48
8.97
9.01
8.61
Other costs
-419.73
-338.73
-385.69
-335.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.83
27.92
30.04
26.93
Operating profit
69.18
113.16
43.12
91.53
OPM
5.08
9.32
3.35
7.35
Depreciation
-28.63
-25.31
-23.73
-23.54
Interest expense
-3.14
-3.9
-7.04
-12.59
Other income
29.15
8.89
9.05
7.36
Profit before tax
66.55
92.83
21.4
62.76
Taxes
-22.43
-35.24
-7.35
-10.43
Tax rate
-33.7
-37.96
-34.35
-16.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.12
57.59
14.05
52.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.65
Net profit
44.12
57.59
14.05
50.68
yoy growth (%)
-23.38
309.9
-72.27
1,170.28
NPM
3.24
4.74
1.09
4.07
