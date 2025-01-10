Everest Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.79
15.74
15.68
15.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
590.12
568.32
528.23
494.39
Net Worth
605.91
584.06
543.91
510.03
Minority Interest
Debt
50.78
112.94
54.97
8.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.79
36.53
49.01
48.73
Total Liabilities
693.48
733.53
647.89
567.06
Fixed Assets
372.57
401.46
417.13
368.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.92
9.93
22.41
21.93
Networking Capital
265.52
307.98
44.49
43.86
Inventories
384.7
507.73
332.76
255.28
Inventory Days
89.22
76.8
Sundry Debtors
98.53
107.25
55.88
58.16
Debtor Days
14.98
17.49
Other Current Assets
252.32
102.75
89.13
115.86
Sundry Creditors
-171.38
-165.95
-169.83
-164.35
Creditor Days
45.53
49.44
Other Current Liabilities
-298.65
-243.8
-263.45
-221.09
Cash
44.44
14.15
163.84
132.66
Total Assets
693.47
733.52
647.87
567.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.