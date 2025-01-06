Everest Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
66.55
92.83
21.4
62.76
Depreciation
-28.63
-25.31
-23.73
-23.54
Tax paid
-22.43
-35.24
-7.35
-10.43
Working capital
77.51
-35.22
41.05
-56.16
Other operating items
Operating
92.99
-2.94
31.36
-27.37
Capital expenditure
68.35
18.7
58.84
19.05
Free cash flow
161.34
15.75
90.2
-8.32
Equity raised
978.53
874.15
804.65
665.88
Investing
0
0
-0.42
-17.09
Financing
63.27
-55.9
-4.83
-114.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
10.15
Net in cash
1,203.15
834.01
889.61
536.45
