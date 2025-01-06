iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Everest Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

748.65
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Everest Industries Ltd

Everest Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

66.55

92.83

21.4

62.76

Depreciation

-28.63

-25.31

-23.73

-23.54

Tax paid

-22.43

-35.24

-7.35

-10.43

Working capital

77.51

-35.22

41.05

-56.16

Other operating items

Operating

92.99

-2.94

31.36

-27.37

Capital expenditure

68.35

18.7

58.84

19.05

Free cash flow

161.34

15.75

90.2

-8.32

Equity raised

978.53

874.15

804.65

665.88

Investing

0

0

-0.42

-17.09

Financing

63.27

-55.9

-4.83

-114.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

10.15

Net in cash

1,203.15

834.01

889.61

536.45

Everest Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Everest Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.