Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

EVEREST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier intimation dated September 26 2024 regarding closure of Trading Window we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from October 1 2024 to November 7 2024 (both days inclusive) for designated persons and their immediate relatives. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on November 5, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Segment-wise revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

EVEREST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier intimation dated June 26 2024 regarding closure of Trading Window we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from July 1 2024 to August 3 2024 (both days inclusive). We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on August 1, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports issued by M/s. S R B C & Co., LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5.55 p.m. (IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 9 May 2024

EVEREST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 22, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. Further, the Board at its meeting held today, recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of face value of 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The above dividend, if declared by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting. We wish to inform the exchanges that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 22, 2024 approved appointment of Mr. Anant Talaulicar as a Non-Executive Independent Director (Chairman) of the Company for a second consecutive term of five consecutive years from November 21, 2024 to November 20, 2029. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 19, 2024 approved the appointment of following Independent Directors of the Company: 1. Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat (DIN: 00492930) as Additional (Independent) Director of the Company for a first term of five consecutive years from March 19, 2024 to March 18, 2029. 2. Ms. Bijal Tushar Ajinkya (DIN: 01976832) as Additional (Independent) Director of the Company for a first term of five consecutive years from March 19, 2024 to March 18, 2029. The brief profile and other details of Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat and Ms. Bijal Tushar Ajinkya are given in Annexure - I

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024