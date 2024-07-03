Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement - Products
Open₹274.65
Prev. Close₹273.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹414.49
Day's High₹275.45
Day's Low₹255.6
52 Week's High₹324.35
52 Week's Low₹193
Book Value₹142.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,240.98
P/E29.87
EPS9.13
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.68
8.68
8.67
8.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,167.62
1,096.19
998.38
892.44
Net Worth
1,176.3
1,104.87
1,007.05
901.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,183.9
1,002.93
826.31
798.64
yoy growth (%)
18.04
21.37
3.46
12.15
Raw materials
-583.12
-499.09
-404.35
-422.37
As % of sales
49.25
49.76
48.93
52.88
Employee costs
-110.9
-100.37
-91.52
-70.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
160.26
160.42
86.18
86.38
Depreciation
-29.3
-27.61
-25.77
-23.09
Tax paid
-53.33
-49.64
-25.72
-26.97
Working capital
94.23
-22.79
40.02
-35.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.04
21.37
3.46
12.15
Op profit growth
10.99
106.4
-18.36
22.55
EBIT growth
-0.65
68.6
-6.69
13.72
Net profit growth
-3.47
69.08
-9.07
20.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,493.69
1,451.57
1,454.95
1,207.72
971.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,493.69
1,451.57
1,454.95
1,207.72
971.9
Other Operating Income
7.63
5.95
4.88
1.63
2.15
Other Income
14.3
24.66
8.92
24.5
45.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
273.25
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,534.5
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.5
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
780.9
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P R Venketrama Raja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S S Ramachandra Raja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N K Shrikantan Raja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Balamurugasundaram
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chitra Venkataraman
Managing Director
P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay B Baliga
Independent Director
HARIHARAN THIAGARAJAN
Independent Director
P P S Janarthana Raja
Summary
Incorporated in Jan. 1965, Ramco Industries Ltd (RIL) is a part of Rs.1200 Cr Ramco Group of Companies, having diverse business interest of Cement, Fibre Cement products, Cotton Yarn and Information Technology. RIL has diverse business activities i.e - Manufacture & Sale of Fibre Cement product & Manufacture & export of cotton yarn in the name & style of Sri Ramco Spinners - a 100% EOU.Ramco Industries was was incorporated in January, 1965. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Fiber Cement Sheets (FCS) and Calcium Silicate Boards (CSBs). It is also engaged in sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills after meeting its captive requirements.The company also set up a Fibre Cement Pressure pipe manufacturing plant in 1982, at Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 30,000 MTs pa. The company also manufactures corrugated Sheets which are used for roofing purpose both in industrial and housing sector & flat sheets, which are used for internal applications like partition and false celling.The Companys pressure pipes are being supplied for portable water supply projects undertaken by various Government departments/Private Institutions. The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Sri-Lanka in October, 1999 for manufacture & sale of Fibre Cement Sheets and accessories with a capacity of 90,000 MTs p.a.It has also established a Spinning unit at Rajapalayam with Capacity of 11,808 spindles which exports its entire production to M/s. Mitsubishi Corporation,
The Ramco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramco Industries Ltd is ₹2240.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramco Industries Ltd is 29.87 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramco Industries Ltd is ₹193 and ₹324.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.07%, 3 Years at 0.61%, 1 Year at 21.69%, 6 Month at 2.66%, 3 Month at 13.25% and 1 Month at -12.38%.
