Summary

Incorporated in Jan. 1965, Ramco Industries Ltd (RIL) is a part of Rs.1200 Cr Ramco Group of Companies, having diverse business interest of Cement, Fibre Cement products, Cotton Yarn and Information Technology. RIL has diverse business activities i.e - Manufacture & Sale of Fibre Cement product & Manufacture & export of cotton yarn in the name & style of Sri Ramco Spinners - a 100% EOU.Ramco Industries was was incorporated in January, 1965. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Fiber Cement Sheets (FCS) and Calcium Silicate Boards (CSBs). It is also engaged in sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills after meeting its captive requirements.The company also set up a Fibre Cement Pressure pipe manufacturing plant in 1982, at Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 30,000 MTs pa. The company also manufactures corrugated Sheets which are used for roofing purpose both in industrial and housing sector & flat sheets, which are used for internal applications like partition and false celling.The Companys pressure pipes are being supplied for portable water supply projects undertaken by various Government departments/Private Institutions. The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Sri-Lanka in October, 1999 for manufacture & sale of Fibre Cement Sheets and accessories with a capacity of 90,000 MTs p.a.It has also established a Spinning unit at Rajapalayam with Capacity of 11,808 spindles which exports its entire production to M/s. Mitsubishi Corporation,

