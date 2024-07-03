iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Industries Ltd Share Price

258.15
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open274.65
  • Day's High275.45
  • 52 Wk High324.35
  • Prev. Close273.25
  • Day's Low255.6
  • 52 Wk Low 193
  • Turnover (lac)414.49
  • P/E29.87
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value142.65
  • EPS9.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,240.98
  • Div. Yield0.27
Ramco Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ramco Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

Ramco Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ramco Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.80%

Non-Promoter- 5.14%

Institutions: 5.14%

Non-Institutions: 40.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ramco Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.68

8.68

8.67

8.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,167.62

1,096.19

998.38

892.44

Net Worth

1,176.3

1,104.87

1,007.05

901.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,183.9

1,002.93

826.31

798.64

yoy growth (%)

18.04

21.37

3.46

12.15

Raw materials

-583.12

-499.09

-404.35

-422.37

As % of sales

49.25

49.76

48.93

52.88

Employee costs

-110.9

-100.37

-91.52

-70.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

160.26

160.42

86.18

86.38

Depreciation

-29.3

-27.61

-25.77

-23.09

Tax paid

-53.33

-49.64

-25.72

-26.97

Working capital

94.23

-22.79

40.02

-35.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.04

21.37

3.46

12.15

Op profit growth

10.99

106.4

-18.36

22.55

EBIT growth

-0.65

68.6

-6.69

13.72

Net profit growth

-3.47

69.08

-9.07

20.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,493.69

1,451.57

1,454.95

1,207.72

971.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,493.69

1,451.57

1,454.95

1,207.72

971.9

Other Operating Income

7.63

5.95

4.88

1.63

2.15

Other Income

14.3

24.66

8.92

24.5

45.94

Ramco Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

273.25

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,534.5

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.5

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

780.9

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ramco Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P R Venketrama Raja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S S Ramachandra Raja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N K Shrikantan Raja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Balamurugasundaram

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chitra Venkataraman

Managing Director

P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay B Baliga

Independent Director

HARIHARAN THIAGARAJAN

Independent Director

P P S Janarthana Raja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramco Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jan. 1965, Ramco Industries Ltd (RIL) is a part of Rs.1200 Cr Ramco Group of Companies, having diverse business interest of Cement, Fibre Cement products, Cotton Yarn and Information Technology. RIL has diverse business activities i.e - Manufacture & Sale of Fibre Cement product & Manufacture & export of cotton yarn in the name & style of Sri Ramco Spinners - a 100% EOU.Ramco Industries was was incorporated in January, 1965. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Fiber Cement Sheets (FCS) and Calcium Silicate Boards (CSBs). It is also engaged in sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills after meeting its captive requirements.The company also set up a Fibre Cement Pressure pipe manufacturing plant in 1982, at Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 30,000 MTs pa. The company also manufactures corrugated Sheets which are used for roofing purpose both in industrial and housing sector & flat sheets, which are used for internal applications like partition and false celling.The Companys pressure pipes are being supplied for portable water supply projects undertaken by various Government departments/Private Institutions. The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Sri-Lanka in October, 1999 for manufacture & sale of Fibre Cement Sheets and accessories with a capacity of 90,000 MTs p.a.It has also established a Spinning unit at Rajapalayam with Capacity of 11,808 spindles which exports its entire production to M/s. Mitsubishi Corporation,
Company FAQs

What is the Ramco Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ramco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramco Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramco Industries Ltd is ₹2240.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramco Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramco Industries Ltd is 29.87 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramco Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramco Industries Ltd is ₹193 and ₹324.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramco Industries Ltd?

Ramco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.07%, 3 Years at 0.61%, 1 Year at 21.69%, 6 Month at 2.66%, 3 Month at 13.25% and 1 Month at -12.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramco Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramco Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.81 %
Institutions - 5.14 %
Public - 40.05 %

