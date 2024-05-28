|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|0.75
|75
|Final
|The Board at its meeting held on 28.5.2024 have recommended a Dividend of Re 0.75 per share of Re.1/- each for the year ended 31.3.2024 The Board at its meeting held on 28.5.2024 has fixed Record Date as 9.8.2024 for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend for the year 2023-24
