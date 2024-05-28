iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Industries Ltd Dividend

259.2
(-0.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:24:54 PM

Ramco Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 20240.7575Final
The Board at its meeting held on 28.5.2024 have recommended a Dividend of Re 0.75 per share of Re.1/- each for the year ended 31.3.2024 The Board at its meeting held on 28.5.2024 has fixed Record Date as 9.8.2024 for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend for the year 2023-24

