|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,183.9
1,002.93
826.31
798.64
yoy growth (%)
18.04
21.37
3.46
12.15
Raw materials
-583.12
-499.09
-404.35
-422.37
As % of sales
49.25
49.76
48.93
52.88
Employee costs
-110.9
-100.37
-91.52
-70.75
As % of sales
9.36
10
11.07
8.85
Other costs
-322.33
-252.51
-257.29
-215.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.22
25.17
31.13
27.03
Operating profit
167.54
150.95
73.13
89.58
OPM
14.15
15.05
8.85
11.21
Depreciation
-29.3
-27.61
-25.77
-23.09
Interest expense
-8.53
-9.49
-14.59
-21.63
Other income
30.55
46.58
53.41
41.52
Profit before tax
160.26
160.42
86.18
86.38
Taxes
-53.33
-49.64
-25.72
-26.97
Tax rate
-33.27
-30.94
-29.84
-31.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
106.92
110.77
60.45
59.4
Exceptional items
0
0
5.05
12.64
Net profit
106.92
110.77
65.51
72.05
yoy growth (%)
-3.47
69.08
-9.07
20.34
NPM
9.03
11.04
7.92
9.02
