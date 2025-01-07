iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

269.3
(4.32%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,183.9

1,002.93

826.31

798.64

yoy growth (%)

18.04

21.37

3.46

12.15

Raw materials

-583.12

-499.09

-404.35

-422.37

As % of sales

49.25

49.76

48.93

52.88

Employee costs

-110.9

-100.37

-91.52

-70.75

As % of sales

9.36

10

11.07

8.85

Other costs

-322.33

-252.51

-257.29

-215.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.22

25.17

31.13

27.03

Operating profit

167.54

150.95

73.13

89.58

OPM

14.15

15.05

8.85

11.21

Depreciation

-29.3

-27.61

-25.77

-23.09

Interest expense

-8.53

-9.49

-14.59

-21.63

Other income

30.55

46.58

53.41

41.52

Profit before tax

160.26

160.42

86.18

86.38

Taxes

-53.33

-49.64

-25.72

-26.97

Tax rate

-33.27

-30.94

-29.84

-31.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

106.92

110.77

60.45

59.4

Exceptional items

0

0

5.05

12.64

Net profit

106.92

110.77

65.51

72.05

yoy growth (%)

-3.47

69.08

-9.07

20.34

NPM

9.03

11.04

7.92

9.02

