Ramco Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.68
8.68
8.67
8.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,167.62
1,096.19
998.38
892.44
Net Worth
1,176.3
1,104.87
1,007.05
901.11
Minority Interest
Debt
241.57
307.95
223.88
152.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
58.62
58.27
78.93
71.62
Total Liabilities
1,476.49
1,471.09
1,309.86
1,125.2
Fixed Assets
543.11
547.94
515.46
481.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
440.86
399.75
396.81
337.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.6
5.21
13.79
29.93
Networking Capital
475.63
509.37
377.25
268.71
Inventories
543.65
556.48
367.52
334.04
Inventory Days
113.3
121.56
Sundry Debtors
68.23
60.82
110.34
88.93
Debtor Days
34.01
32.36
Other Current Assets
51.78
81.78
110.1
86.66
Sundry Creditors
-27.08
-22.68
-30.22
-66.83
Creditor Days
9.31
24.32
Other Current Liabilities
-160.95
-167.03
-180.49
-174.09
Cash
12.28
8.81
6.55
7.6
Total Assets
1,476.48
1,471.08
1,309.86
1,125.18
