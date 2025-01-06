iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

258.15
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025

Ramco Industries Ltd

Ramco Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

160.26

160.42

86.18

86.38

Depreciation

-29.3

-27.61

-25.77

-23.09

Tax paid

-53.33

-49.64

-25.72

-26.97

Working capital

94.23

-22.79

40.02

-35.65

Other operating items

Operating

171.84

60.37

74.7

0.64

Capital expenditure

74.12

14.87

75.13

7

Free cash flow

245.96

75.24

149.83

7.65

Equity raised

1,783.89

1,566.37

1,366.03

1,168.85

Investing

59.41

56.82

33.7

6.06

Financing

191.15

245.33

195.14

232.77

Dividends paid

0

8.67

0

4.33

Net in cash

2,280.42

1,952.43

1,744.71

1,419.66

Ramco Industries Ltd

