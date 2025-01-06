Ramco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
160.26
160.42
86.18
86.38
Depreciation
-29.3
-27.61
-25.77
-23.09
Tax paid
-53.33
-49.64
-25.72
-26.97
Working capital
94.23
-22.79
40.02
-35.65
Other operating items
Operating
171.84
60.37
74.7
0.64
Capital expenditure
74.12
14.87
75.13
7
Free cash flow
245.96
75.24
149.83
7.65
Equity raised
1,783.89
1,566.37
1,366.03
1,168.85
Investing
59.41
56.82
33.7
6.06
Financing
191.15
245.33
195.14
232.77
Dividends paid
0
8.67
0
4.33
Net in cash
2,280.42
1,952.43
1,744.71
1,419.66
