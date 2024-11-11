|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the QE 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter ended 30.6.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Annual Accounts (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.3.2024 2. Recommend Dividend if any The Board at its meeting held on 28.5.2024 have recommended a Dividend of Re0.75 per share of Re.1/- each for the year ended 31.3.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
