iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramco Industries Ltd Board Meeting

262.25
(2.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:55 PM

Ramco Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the QE 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter ended 30.6.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Annual Accounts (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.3.2024 2. Recommend Dividend if any The Board at its meeting held on 28.5.2024 have recommended a Dividend of Re0.75 per share of Re.1/- each for the year ended 31.3.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Ramco Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.