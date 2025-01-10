Ramco Industries Ltd Management Discussions

7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)

Sustainability at Ramco Industries Limited is enshrined in our founding philosophy, ‘We should believe that when the organization grows the society and community around that should also grow. Our success lies in ensuring our stakeholders are consistently satisfied in their engagement with us, for it is that which powers each of us at Ramco Industries Limited to stretch our potential to scale newer heights.