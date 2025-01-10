Ramco Industries Ltd Management Discussions

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC (National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct) Principles and Core Elements.
|Policy and management processes
|
1. a. Whether your entitys policy/policies cover each principle and its core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No)
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|b. Has the policy been approved by the Board? (Yes/No)
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|
c. Web Link of the Policies, if available : http://www.ramcoindltd.com/policies.aspx
|2. Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes/No)
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|3. Do th e enlisted policies extend to your value chain partners? (Yes/No)
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|4. Name of the national and international codes/ certifications/labels/ standards (e.g. Forest Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, Trustea) standards (e.g. SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped to each principle.
|The ISO Standards and other standards adopted by the Company are subject to routine monitoring / evaluation / review by theirconcerned external agencies on periodical basis. The internal audit team reviews the SOP of the various functions of the company and reviews the compliance of the said policies followed by the various functions in line with the SOPs established by the company. Any variations is reported to the Management
|5. Specific commitments, goals and targets set by the entity with defined timelines, if any.
|RIL will work out a Sustainability strategy 2030 that will focus on key aspects of sustainability
|6 P erformance of the entity against the specific commitments, goals and targets along-with reasons in case the same are not met.
|Key performance targets across ESG parameters will be set internally and monitored from this financial year onward
|
Governance, leadership and oversight
|
7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)
|
Sustainability at Ramco Industries Limited is enshrined in our founding philosophy, ‘We should believe that when the organization grows the society and community around that should also grow. Our success lies in ensuring our stakeholders are consistently satisfied in their engagement with us, for it is that which powers each of us at Ramco Industries Limited to stretch our potential to scale newer heights.
|
8. Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).
|
Shri. Preston Davis C, Head – EHS and C 044 2847 8585 EXTN:3445 Email: cpd@ril.co.in
|
9. Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes / Y Y No). If yes, provide details.
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Risk Management Committee
|
10. Details of Review of NGRBCs (National Guidelines on responsible business conduct) by the Company:
|
Subject for Review
|
Indicate whether review was undertaken by Director / Committee of the Board/ Any other Committee
|
Frequency (Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly / Any other please specify)
|P 1
|P 2
|P 3
|P 4
|P 5
|P 6
|P 7
|P 8
|P 9
|P 1
|P 2
|P 3
|P 4
|P 5
|P 6
|P 7
|P 8
|P 9
|
Performance against above policies and follow up action
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|
Compliance with statutory requirements of relevance to the principles, and, rectification of any non-compliances
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|11. Has the entity carried out independent assessment/ evaluation of the working of its policies by an external agency? (Yes/No). If yes, provide name of the agency.
|P 1
|P 2
|P 3
|P 4
|P 5
|P 6
|P 7
|P 8
|P 9
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
12. If answer to question (1) above is ‘No i.e. not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:
|
Questions
|P 1
|P 2
|P 3
|P 4
|P 5
|P 6
|P 7
|P 8
|P 9
|
The entity does not consider the Principles material to its business (Yes/No)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
The entity is not at a stage where it is in a position to formulate and implement the policies on specified principles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The entity does not have the financial or/human and technical resources available for the task (Yes/No)
|It is planned to be done in the next financialyear (Yes/No)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Any other reason (please specify)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
