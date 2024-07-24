|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|AGM 16/08/2024 Annual Report - 2023-24 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) 59th AGM Proceedings is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Reappointment of Shri S.S. Ramachandra Raja as a Director liable to retire by rotation Appointment of Justice Shri P.P.S. Janarthana Raja (Retd.), as a Non-Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Minutes of 59th AGM held on 16.8.2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)
