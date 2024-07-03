Ramco Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jan. 1965, Ramco Industries Ltd (RIL) is a part of Rs.1200 Cr Ramco Group of Companies, having diverse business interest of Cement, Fibre Cement products, Cotton Yarn and Information Technology. RIL has diverse business activities i.e - Manufacture & Sale of Fibre Cement product & Manufacture & export of cotton yarn in the name & style of Sri Ramco Spinners - a 100% EOU.Ramco Industries was was incorporated in January, 1965. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Fiber Cement Sheets (FCS) and Calcium Silicate Boards (CSBs). It is also engaged in sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills after meeting its captive requirements.The company also set up a Fibre Cement Pressure pipe manufacturing plant in 1982, at Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 30,000 MTs pa. The company also manufactures corrugated Sheets which are used for roofing purpose both in industrial and housing sector & flat sheets, which are used for internal applications like partition and false celling.The Companys pressure pipes are being supplied for portable water supply projects undertaken by various Government departments/Private Institutions. The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Sri-Lanka in October, 1999 for manufacture & sale of Fibre Cement Sheets and accessories with a capacity of 90,000 MTs p.a.It has also established a Spinning unit at Rajapalayam with Capacity of 11,808 spindles which exports its entire production to M/s. Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. During 2000-2001, the Companys EOU successfully commissioned 2 Nos 770 KW MAN B&W Holeby HFO based Gensets.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Fibre Cement sheets & Accessories during the year 2002-03 by 25470 MT and with this expansion the total capacity has risen to 261850 MT.During 2002-03,a new project for production of Calcium Silicate Boards with the technical know-how from A&A material Corporation,Japan was taken up.During 2003-04, the Calcium Silicate Board Project at Arakkonam with an installed capacity of 40,000 MTs. per annum was completed and production was taken during September, 2003. The plant was formally inaugurated on 14.12.2003 with the launch of Calcium Silicate Board under the Brand name Ramco Hilux. The new Fibre Cement Sheet plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal with a production capacity of 72,000 MTs was completed and trial production was taken in March, 2004.In 2004-05, the new Fibre Cement Sheet plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal with an annual production capacity of 72,000 M.T. was formally inaugurated on 26th February, 2005. The FC Sheet plant at Vijayawada with an annual production capacity of 72,000 M.T. was commissioned in March, 2005 and trial Production was also taken. The Company added 1.25 MW capacity Wind Electric Generator (WEG) in Tamil Nadu during year 2005. In December, 2005, production was taken from the new plant at Sinugra Village, Anjar Taluk, Kutch District, Gujarat. Further, production at the FC Sheet plants at Kharagpur and Vijayawada, have stabilized with the production of 59,709 M.T. at Kharagpur Plant and 40,258 M.T. at Vijayawada Plant. The Company commissioned new Wind Mills with an aggregate capacity of 8.65 MW in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat at an investment of Rs.4,519 lakhs. During the year 2005-06, the Cement Clinker Grinding Plant with a capacity to produce 600 Tonnes of Cement Per Day (both OPC and PPC) was commissioned at Kharagpur, West Bengal and production was taken in March, 2006. The Company commissioned the new Cotton Yarn Spinning Mill Project at Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, with a capacity of 14,400 Spindles in March, 2006. The Plant to produce Water Storage Tanks with an installed capacity of 55,000 Litres Per Day was commissioned at the Companys Silvassa Factory on 22.03.2007. The new project for manufacture of F.C Products at Gangaikondan, Tamil Nadu, with an Installed Capacity of 1,20,000 M.T commenced Commercial Production in July 2010. Another New Plant for manufacture of F.C. Products at Bihiya, Bihar was implemented and put to commercial production on 2nd May, 2011. The said Plant had an Installed Capacity of 1,20,000 M.T. costing about Rs 35 Crores. A new Company by name M/s. Sri Ramco Roofings Lanka Private Limited (SRRLPL) was incorporated in Sri Lanka as a subsidiary of M/s. Sri Ramco Lanka (Private) Limited (SRLPL) on 9th November 2010. Further, the Companys step-down Subsidiary viz. M/s. Sri Ramco Roofings Lanka (Private) Limited (SRRLPL) incorporated for manufacture of Fibre Cement Products at Pallegodowatta Industrial Estate, Mathugama in the District of Kalutara in Sri Lanka, with an annual capacity of 1,20,000 M.T. commenced Commercial Operations on 30th March, 2012.The new State-of-the-art plant for manufacture of Calcium Silicate Boards was commissioned during 2013-14. New Products like HIDEN (High Density Fibre Cement Boards), Hilux lite (Low Density Calcium Silicate Tiles) were launched during 2023.