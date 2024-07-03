iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahyadri Industries Ltd Share Price

318.7
(-0.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:09 AM

  • Open322.2
  • Day's High328.55
  • 52 Wk High463
  • Prev. Close320.5
  • Day's Low317.6
  • 52 Wk Low 298
  • Turnover (lac)5
  • P/E16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value342.07
  • EPS19.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)348.86
  • Div. Yield0.31
Sahyadri Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

322.2

Prev. Close

320.5

Turnover(Lac.)

5

Day's High

328.55

Day's Low

317.6

52 Week's High

463

52 Week's Low

298

Book Value

342.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

348.86

P/E

16

EPS

19.99

Divi. Yield

0.31

Sahyadri Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sahyadri Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sahyadri Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 28.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sahyadri Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.95

10.95

10.95

9.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

349.07

324.38

293.14

235.54

Net Worth

360.02

335.33

304.09

245.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

542.48

472

290.14

270.07

yoy growth (%)

14.93

62.67

7.43

4.59

Raw materials

-276.69

-240

-147.55

-132.84

As % of sales

51

50.84

50.85

49.19

Employee costs

-32.63

-30.15

-22.6

-18.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

82.33

78.59

28.28

33.04

Depreciation

-14.75

-14.05

-14.34

-20.63

Tax paid

-22.24

-16.9

-1.7

-11.23

Working capital

68.56

22.69

12.31

28.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.93

62.67

7.43

4.59

Op profit growth

6.44

88.16

-23.41

53.06

EBIT growth

4.15

130.88

-18.45

117.46

Net profit growth

-2.59

132.14

8.82

714.69

Sahyadri Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

273.25

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,534.5

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.5

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

780.9

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sahyadri Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

J P Patel

Managing Director

S V Patel

Independent Director

S B Malegaonkar

Independent Director

Moushmi Sahil Shaha

Independent Director

Ankem Sri Prasad Mohan

WTD & COO & CFO

Tuljaram Maheshwari

Whole-time Director

S U Joshi

Independent Director

Ved Prakash Saxena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajib K. Gope

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sahyadri Industries Ltd

Summary

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1994. The group founded by Late Shri. L. B. Patel, who ventured into the trade to timber and building materials, sensing the Urban and Rural needs for developing shelters to people of all income groups way back in 1947.TheCompany isengaged in the production of cement sheets and accessories, trading of steel doors and in generation of wind power electricity. It presently has 5 operational manufacturing units situated atMaharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The Company has set up Wind Turbine Generators in Maharashtra & Rajasthan.Apart from this, the Company is a well known group in Building Material Industry based at Pune. It is engaged in manufacture and sale of fiber cement products, building materials, and engineering goods in India. It primarily offers fiber cement corrugated roofing sheets, which are used for roofing of industrial sheds, air extractors, roof lights, water tanks, and roofing accessories; and cemply boards for doors, sign boards, kitchen cabinets, bedroom cabinets, meter boards, and computer tables, as well as gutters. In 2022-23, the Industrial Business Activity Division of Poonam Roofing Products Private Limited (PRPPL) was demerged/ transferred and merged into with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from 01st June, 2022. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 13,84,800 fully paid-up equity shares to the eligible shareholders of PRP
Company FAQs

What is the Sahyadri Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sahyadri Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahyadri Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahyadri Industries Ltd is ₹348.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahyadri Industries Ltd is 16 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahyadri Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahyadri Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahyadri Industries Ltd is ₹298 and ₹463 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sahyadri Industries Ltd?

Sahyadri Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.36%, 6 Month at -23.89%, 3 Month at -9.37% and 1 Month at -1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahyadri Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahyadri Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.12 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 28.81 %

