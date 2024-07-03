Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement - Products
Open₹322.2
Prev. Close₹320.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹5
Day's High₹328.55
Day's Low₹317.6
52 Week's High₹463
52 Week's Low₹298
Book Value₹342.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)348.86
P/E16
EPS19.99
Divi. Yield0.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.95
10.95
10.95
9.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
349.07
324.38
293.14
235.54
Net Worth
360.02
335.33
304.09
245.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
542.48
472
290.14
270.07
yoy growth (%)
14.93
62.67
7.43
4.59
Raw materials
-276.69
-240
-147.55
-132.84
As % of sales
51
50.84
50.85
49.19
Employee costs
-32.63
-30.15
-22.6
-18.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
82.33
78.59
28.28
33.04
Depreciation
-14.75
-14.05
-14.34
-20.63
Tax paid
-22.24
-16.9
-1.7
-11.23
Working capital
68.56
22.69
12.31
28.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.93
62.67
7.43
4.59
Op profit growth
6.44
88.16
-23.41
53.06
EBIT growth
4.15
130.88
-18.45
117.46
Net profit growth
-2.59
132.14
8.82
714.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
273.25
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,534.5
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.5
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
780.9
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
J P Patel
Managing Director
S V Patel
Independent Director
S B Malegaonkar
Independent Director
Moushmi Sahil Shaha
Independent Director
Ankem Sri Prasad Mohan
WTD & COO & CFO
Tuljaram Maheshwari
Whole-time Director
S U Joshi
Independent Director
Ved Prakash Saxena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajib K. Gope
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sahyadri Industries Ltd
Summary
Sahyadri Industries Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1994. The group founded by Late Shri. L. B. Patel, who ventured into the trade to timber and building materials, sensing the Urban and Rural needs for developing shelters to people of all income groups way back in 1947.TheCompany isengaged in the production of cement sheets and accessories, trading of steel doors and in generation of wind power electricity. It presently has 5 operational manufacturing units situated atMaharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The Company has set up Wind Turbine Generators in Maharashtra & Rajasthan.Apart from this, the Company is a well known group in Building Material Industry based at Pune. It is engaged in manufacture and sale of fiber cement products, building materials, and engineering goods in India. It primarily offers fiber cement corrugated roofing sheets, which are used for roofing of industrial sheds, air extractors, roof lights, water tanks, and roofing accessories; and cemply boards for doors, sign boards, kitchen cabinets, bedroom cabinets, meter boards, and computer tables, as well as gutters. In 2022-23, the Industrial Business Activity Division of Poonam Roofing Products Private Limited (PRPPL) was demerged/ transferred and merged into with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from 01st June, 2022. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 13,84,800 fully paid-up equity shares to the eligible shareholders of PRP
Read More
The Sahyadri Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahyadri Industries Ltd is ₹348.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sahyadri Industries Ltd is 16 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahyadri Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahyadri Industries Ltd is ₹298 and ₹463 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sahyadri Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.36%, 6 Month at -23.89%, 3 Month at -9.37% and 1 Month at -1.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.