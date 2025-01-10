Sahyadri Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.95
10.95
10.95
9.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
349.07
324.38
293.14
235.54
Net Worth
360.02
335.33
304.09
245.1
Minority Interest
Debt
115.94
124.35
80.19
46.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.32
8.39
8.79
9.11
Total Liabilities
483.28
468.07
393.07
300.97
Fixed Assets
223.54
205.48
182.13
130.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.17
11.32
21.24
48.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.9
2.56
2.57
2.54
Networking Capital
238.84
242.63
182.8
115.83
Inventories
238.18
227.24
174.28
113.32
Inventory Days
117.26
87.63
Sundry Debtors
31.67
35.06
42.6
40.19
Debtor Days
28.66
31.07
Other Current Assets
48.43
71.45
43.99
42.94
Sundry Creditors
-44.22
-55.5
-47.44
-51.71
Creditor Days
31.91
39.98
Other Current Liabilities
-35.22
-35.62
-30.63
-28.91
Cash
5.83
6.08
4.33
3.89
Total Assets
483.28
468.07
393.07
300.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.