|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
542.48
472
290.14
270.07
yoy growth (%)
14.93
62.67
7.43
4.59
Raw materials
-276.69
-240
-147.55
-132.84
As % of sales
51
50.84
50.85
49.19
Employee costs
-32.63
-30.15
-22.6
-18.62
As % of sales
6.01
6.38
7.79
6.89
Other costs
-135.34
-109.95
-71.14
-54.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.94
23.29
24.52
20.3
Operating profit
97.82
91.9
48.83
63.77
OPM
18.03
19.47
16.83
23.61
Depreciation
-14.75
-14.05
-14.34
-20.63
Interest expense
-4.61
-4.88
-7.86
-11.28
Other income
3.87
5.62
1.65
1.19
Profit before tax
82.33
78.59
28.28
33.04
Taxes
-22.24
-16.9
-1.7
-11.23
Tax rate
-27.01
-21.5
-6.04
-34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.09
61.69
26.57
21.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
2.6
Net profit
60.09
61.69
26.57
24.41
yoy growth (%)
-2.59
132.14
8.82
714.69
NPM
11.07
13.06
9.15
9.04
