iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sahyadri Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

316.9
(0.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahyadri Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

542.48

472

290.14

270.07

yoy growth (%)

14.93

62.67

7.43

4.59

Raw materials

-276.69

-240

-147.55

-132.84

As % of sales

51

50.84

50.85

49.19

Employee costs

-32.63

-30.15

-22.6

-18.62

As % of sales

6.01

6.38

7.79

6.89

Other costs

-135.34

-109.95

-71.14

-54.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.94

23.29

24.52

20.3

Operating profit

97.82

91.9

48.83

63.77

OPM

18.03

19.47

16.83

23.61

Depreciation

-14.75

-14.05

-14.34

-20.63

Interest expense

-4.61

-4.88

-7.86

-11.28

Other income

3.87

5.62

1.65

1.19

Profit before tax

82.33

78.59

28.28

33.04

Taxes

-22.24

-16.9

-1.7

-11.23

Tax rate

-27.01

-21.5

-6.04

-34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.09

61.69

26.57

21.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

2.6

Net profit

60.09

61.69

26.57

24.41

yoy growth (%)

-2.59

132.14

8.82

714.69

NPM

11.07

13.06

9.15

9.04

Sahyadri Industr : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahyadri Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.