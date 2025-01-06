iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sahyadri Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

314.75
(-1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahyadri Industries Ltd

Sahyadri Industr FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

82.33

78.59

28.28

33.04

Depreciation

-14.75

-14.05

-14.34

-20.63

Tax paid

-22.24

-16.9

-1.7

-11.23

Working capital

68.56

22.69

12.31

28.87

Other operating items

Operating

113.9

70.33

24.54

30.05

Capital expenditure

15.73

8.93

4.19

-3.16

Free cash flow

129.63

79.26

28.73

26.89

Equity raised

472.85

349.32

270.09

193.49

Investing

-26.82

17.28

30.64

0

Financing

110.69

64.72

26.4

80.45

Dividends paid

2.87

0

0

0

Net in cash

689.22

510.58

355.86

300.83

Sahyadri Industr : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahyadri Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.