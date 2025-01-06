Sahyadri Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
82.33
78.59
28.28
33.04
Depreciation
-14.75
-14.05
-14.34
-20.63
Tax paid
-22.24
-16.9
-1.7
-11.23
Working capital
68.56
22.69
12.31
28.87
Other operating items
Operating
113.9
70.33
24.54
30.05
Capital expenditure
15.73
8.93
4.19
-3.16
Free cash flow
129.63
79.26
28.73
26.89
Equity raised
472.85
349.32
270.09
193.49
Investing
-26.82
17.28
30.64
0
Financing
110.69
64.72
26.4
80.45
Dividends paid
2.87
0
0
0
Net in cash
689.22
510.58
355.86
300.83
