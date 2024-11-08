|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|SAHYADRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|SAHYADRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st July 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 09th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 07th August, 2024, which commenced on 12:00 PM. and concluded on 01:55 P.M. considered and approved unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|SAHYADRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2)The recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. If the Final Dividend is recommended by the Board of Directors the Book Closure and Record Date for the purpose of payment of the same will be determined later and will be communicated to the stock exchange separately. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st April 2024 up to 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial results of the Company i.e. 27th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and all other applicable regulations, if any of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Audited Financial Results for year and quarter ended 31st March, 2024 have been approved. Accordingly, we enclose the following documents: 1.Audited Financial Results, for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 2.Auditors Report issued on Annual Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|SAHYADRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine monthsended on 31st December 2023. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per Code of Conduct of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company 01st January 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 12th February 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. This is for your information and records. Thanking you. Pursuant to the Regulation30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of the Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 10th Feb, 2024 considered and approved the unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report issued by statutory auditors Pursuant to the Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
