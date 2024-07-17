iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sahyadri Industries Ltd AGM

304.55
(2.89%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Sahyadri Industr CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202413 Jul 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copies of the notice published in Financial Express (English) all India Edition and Loksatta (Marathi), both the newspapers having electronic edition, on 13th July, 2024, intimating that 30th AGM of the Company will be held on 09th August, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. IST through VC/OAVM. In terms of Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 at 03:30 pm through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Video Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024) Proceedings of 30th AGM of the Company held on 09th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Sahyadri Industr: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahyadri Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.