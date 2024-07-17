In terms of Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copies of the notice published in Financial Express (English) all India Edition and Loksatta (Marathi), both the newspapers having electronic edition, on 13th July, 2024, intimating that 30th AGM of the Company will be held on 09th August, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. IST through VC/OAVM. In terms of Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 at 03:30 pm through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Video Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024) Proceedings of 30th AGM of the Company held on 09th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)