Sahyadri Industries Ltd Summary

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1994. The group founded by Late Shri. L. B. Patel, who ventured into the trade to timber and building materials, sensing the Urban and Rural needs for developing shelters to people of all income groups way back in 1947.TheCompany isengaged in the production of cement sheets and accessories, trading of steel doors and in generation of wind power electricity. It presently has 5 operational manufacturing units situated atMaharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The Company has set up Wind Turbine Generators in Maharashtra & Rajasthan.Apart from this, the Company is a well known group in Building Material Industry based at Pune. It is engaged in manufacture and sale of fiber cement products, building materials, and engineering goods in India. It primarily offers fiber cement corrugated roofing sheets, which are used for roofing of industrial sheds, air extractors, roof lights, water tanks, and roofing accessories; and cemply boards for doors, sign boards, kitchen cabinets, bedroom cabinets, meter boards, and computer tables, as well as gutters. In 2022-23, the Industrial Business Activity Division of Poonam Roofing Products Private Limited (PRPPL) was demerged/ transferred and merged into with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from 01st June, 2022. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 13,84,800 fully paid-up equity shares to the eligible shareholders of PRPPL on 27th June 2022.