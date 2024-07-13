|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|The Board has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 1 per Equity share of INR 10 each for Financial Year 2023-24. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain chosed from 3rd August, 2024 1o 9th August, 2024 for determining the entittement to Dividend that may be declared at the 20th Annual General Meeting, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
