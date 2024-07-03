Summary

Hil Ltd (Formerly known Hyderabad Industrial Limited), the flagship Company of the C.K.Birla group of Companies, was incorporated on June 17, 1946. The The name of the Company was changed from Hyderabad Industries Limited to HIL Limited effective from 16th August, 2012. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of Fibre Cement Sheets, Aerocon Panels, AAC Blocks, Material Handling and Processing Plant and Equipment and Thermal Insulation Products (Refractories). The Company is located at Hyderabad, Faridabad, Jasidih, Dharuhera, Thimmapur, Vijayawada, Chennai, Thrissur, Wada, Sathariya and Balasore. HILs product range include Fibre Cement roofing sheets in the name of Charminar, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks and Panels called Aerocon, Calcium Silicate insulation product called HYSIL, Jointing material for Gaskets and Plant and machinery for these products.The company also provides Aerocool roof blocks for cool indoors to the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and flex-O-boards for false ceiling, partitions, paneling, sign boards, return air boxing, air cooling ducts, table tops, and sandwich panels applications, as well as for partition walls, toilets, panel doors, cabinet shelves, and half-height partitions. In addition, the company offers thermal insulation products, such as calcium silicate blocks and pipe-coverings for boilers, blast furnace shafts, annealing furnaces, preheater cyclones, and steam pipelines to the cement, power, petro

