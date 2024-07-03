SectorCement - Products
Open₹2,537
Prev. Close₹2,534.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹231.19
Day's High₹2,543
Day's Low₹2,425.05
52 Week's High₹3,171.15
52 Week's Low₹2,345.65
Book Value₹1,715.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,855.29
P/E46.94
EPS54.05
Divi. Yield1.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.57
7.56
7.54
7.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,183.19
1,106.62
1,022.69
868.99
Net Worth
1,190.76
1,114.18
1,030.23
876.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,973.48
1,565.88
1,320.79
1,481.93
yoy growth (%)
26.02
18.55
-10.87
15.8
Raw materials
-1,068.47
-831.86
-673.75
-711.11
As % of sales
54.14
53.12
51.01
47.98
Employee costs
-149.73
-133.01
-131
-122.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
248.31
191.61
85.93
160.1
Depreciation
-53.81
-49.16
-49.15
-42.8
Tax paid
-62.48
-49.36
-16.2
-58.58
Working capital
89
-79.68
95.92
42.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.02
18.55
-10.87
15.8
Op profit growth
17.67
79.94
-31.9
28.57
EBIT growth
20.21
79.59
-34.74
44.99
Net profit growth
-1.02
144.72
-24.43
25.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,374.97
3,478.96
3,520.24
3,043.57
2,554.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,374.97
3,478.96
3,520.24
3,043.57
2,554.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.04
25.34
32.62
64.76
32.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
273.25
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,534.5
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.5
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
780.9
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C K Birla
Non Executive Director
Desh Deepak Khetrapal
Independent Director
Arvind Sahay
Managing Director & CEO
Akshat Seth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamal Saboo
Independent Director
Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar
Independent Director
Janat Shah
Non Executive Director
Amita Birla
Independent Director
Nidhi Killawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hil Ltd
Summary
Hil Ltd (Formerly known Hyderabad Industrial Limited), the flagship Company of the C.K.Birla group of Companies, was incorporated on June 17, 1946. The The name of the Company was changed from Hyderabad Industries Limited to HIL Limited effective from 16th August, 2012. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of Fibre Cement Sheets, Aerocon Panels, AAC Blocks, Material Handling and Processing Plant and Equipment and Thermal Insulation Products (Refractories). The Company is located at Hyderabad, Faridabad, Jasidih, Dharuhera, Thimmapur, Vijayawada, Chennai, Thrissur, Wada, Sathariya and Balasore. HILs product range include Fibre Cement roofing sheets in the name of Charminar, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks and Panels called Aerocon, Calcium Silicate insulation product called HYSIL, Jointing material for Gaskets and Plant and machinery for these products.The company also provides Aerocool roof blocks for cool indoors to the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and flex-O-boards for false ceiling, partitions, paneling, sign boards, return air boxing, air cooling ducts, table tops, and sandwich panels applications, as well as for partition walls, toilets, panel doors, cabinet shelves, and half-height partitions. In addition, the company offers thermal insulation products, such as calcium silicate blocks and pipe-coverings for boilers, blast furnace shafts, annealing furnaces, preheater cyclones, and steam pipelines to the cement, power, petro
Read More
The Hil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2460.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hil Ltd is ₹1855.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hil Ltd is 46.94 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hil Ltd is ₹2345.65 and ₹3171.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.37%, 3 Years at -18.32%, 1 Year at -12.61%, 6 Month at -14.03%, 3 Month at -13.62% and 1 Month at -2.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.