iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hil Ltd Share Price

2,460.3
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,537
  • Day's High2,543
  • 52 Wk High3,171.15
  • Prev. Close2,534.5
  • Day's Low2,425.05
  • 52 Wk Low 2,345.65
  • Turnover (lac)231.19
  • P/E46.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,715.24
  • EPS54.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,855.29
  • Div. Yield1.48
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hil Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

2,537

Prev. Close

2,534.5

Turnover(Lac.)

231.19

Day's High

2,543

Day's Low

2,425.05

52 Week's High

3,171.15

52 Week's Low

2,345.65

Book Value

1,715.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,855.29

P/E

46.94

EPS

54.05

Divi. Yield

1.48

Hil Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 22.5

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hil Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hil Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.56%

Non-Promoter- 8.97%

Institutions: 8.97%

Non-Institutions: 50.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hil Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.57

7.56

7.54

7.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,183.19

1,106.62

1,022.69

868.99

Net Worth

1,190.76

1,114.18

1,030.23

876.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,973.48

1,565.88

1,320.79

1,481.93

yoy growth (%)

26.02

18.55

-10.87

15.8

Raw materials

-1,068.47

-831.86

-673.75

-711.11

As % of sales

54.14

53.12

51.01

47.98

Employee costs

-149.73

-133.01

-131

-122.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

248.31

191.61

85.93

160.1

Depreciation

-53.81

-49.16

-49.15

-42.8

Tax paid

-62.48

-49.36

-16.2

-58.58

Working capital

89

-79.68

95.92

42.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.02

18.55

-10.87

15.8

Op profit growth

17.67

79.94

-31.9

28.57

EBIT growth

20.21

79.59

-34.74

44.99

Net profit growth

-1.02

144.72

-24.43

25.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,374.97

3,478.96

3,520.24

3,043.57

2,554.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,374.97

3,478.96

3,520.24

3,043.57

2,554.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.04

25.34

32.62

64.76

32.25

View Annually Results

Hil Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

273.25

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,534.5

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.5

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

780.9

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hil Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C K Birla

Non Executive Director

Desh Deepak Khetrapal

Independent Director

Arvind Sahay

Managing Director & CEO

Akshat Seth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamal Saboo

Independent Director

Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar

Independent Director

Janat Shah

Non Executive Director

Amita Birla

Independent Director

Nidhi Killawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hil Ltd

Summary

Hil Ltd (Formerly known Hyderabad Industrial Limited), the flagship Company of the C.K.Birla group of Companies, was incorporated on June 17, 1946. The The name of the Company was changed from Hyderabad Industries Limited to HIL Limited effective from 16th August, 2012. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of Fibre Cement Sheets, Aerocon Panels, AAC Blocks, Material Handling and Processing Plant and Equipment and Thermal Insulation Products (Refractories). The Company is located at Hyderabad, Faridabad, Jasidih, Dharuhera, Thimmapur, Vijayawada, Chennai, Thrissur, Wada, Sathariya and Balasore. HILs product range include Fibre Cement roofing sheets in the name of Charminar, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks and Panels called Aerocon, Calcium Silicate insulation product called HYSIL, Jointing material for Gaskets and Plant and machinery for these products.The company also provides Aerocool roof blocks for cool indoors to the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and flex-O-boards for false ceiling, partitions, paneling, sign boards, return air boxing, air cooling ducts, table tops, and sandwich panels applications, as well as for partition walls, toilets, panel doors, cabinet shelves, and half-height partitions. In addition, the company offers thermal insulation products, such as calcium silicate blocks and pipe-coverings for boilers, blast furnace shafts, annealing furnaces, preheater cyclones, and steam pipelines to the cement, power, petro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hil Ltd share price today?

The Hil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2460.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hil Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hil Ltd is ₹1855.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hil Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hil Ltd is 46.94 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hil Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hil Ltd is ₹2345.65 and ₹3171.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hil Ltd?

Hil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.37%, 3 Years at -18.32%, 1 Year at -12.61%, 6 Month at -14.03%, 3 Month at -13.62% and 1 Month at -2.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hil Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hil Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.57 %
Institutions - 8.97 %
Public - 50.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hil Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.