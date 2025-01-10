Dear Members,

The Board of Directors are pleased to present the 77th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is summarised below:

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 2,266.76 2,187.73 3,404.80 3,504.30 Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Amortization & Tax 174.53 228.37 154.28 248.26 Less : Interest 10.75 6.63 35.35 19.57 Depreciation & Amortization 67.96 58.06 120.01 110.77 Profit before Tax and Exceptional items 95.82 163.68 (1.09) 117.92 Add/(Less): Exceptional items / Profit / Income from JV 37.21 - 36.63 (1.19) Profit before tax for the year 133.03 163.68 35.54 116.73 Less: Taxes 30.05 33.58 0.76 19.62 Profit after tax for the year 102.98 130.10 34.78 97.10 Other Comprehensive Income (Net of tax) (0.14) 0.88 0.66 27.15 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 102.84 130.98 35.44 124.25 Basic Earnings Per Share (H) 136.59 172.95 46.15 129.09 Diluted Earnings Per Share (H) 136.59 172.91 46.15 129.06

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

REVENUE

HIL achieved a net revenue from operations of H 2,230.85 crore as against H 2,155.20 crore in the previous year on standalone basis, an increase of 3.5% and on consolidated basis registered a net revenue from operation of H 3,374.97 crore as against H 3,478.96 crore in the previous year recording a marginal decline of 3%.

With the addition of new capacities and introduction of new products, the Company anticipates a positive growth momentum in the coming year.

INTEREST & LOANS

Interest cost for the financial year 2023-24 has increased to H 10.75 crore on a standalone basis as against H 6.63 crore during the previous year. On consolidated basis, interest cost for the financial year 2023-24 stood at H 35.35 crore as against H 19.57 crore in the previous year.

The increase in interest cost is on account of increase in borrowings for working capital requirements and also on account of significant increase in borrowing cost.

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has outstanding borrowings of H 313.10 crore on standalone basis and H 547.82 crore on

consolidated basis. The debt equity ratio on consolidated basis stood at 0.44 times as of March 31, 2024 as against 0.33 times as of March 31, 2023.

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

During the year under review, HIL registered profit before tax (PBT) of H 95.82 crore before profit from exceptional items, on standalone basis as against H 163.68 crore in the previous year, recording a decline of 41% mainly due to pricing pressure emanating from intensifying competition in all categories and increase in cost of raw material viz. fibre, cement and volatility in resin prices.

Profit before tax on a consolidated basis for the financial year 2023-24 stood at H 35.54 crore as against H 116.73 crore in the previous year, recording a decline of 70% due to poor market demand.

NET WORTH

On a consolidated basis, the net worth of the Company as at March 31, 2024 stood at H 1,253 crore as against H 1,244 crore in the previous year.

The consolidated earnings per share (basic) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 stood at H 46.15 per share as against H 129.09 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

HIL is committed to become one of the most admired Home and Building brands globally and drives strong value building growth. The India business delivered steady performance with volume growth across most categories; however, pricing pressure resulted in subdued revenue growth. The Roofing Solutions business continued to scale new heights and delivered highest ever volume with its market share improving further. The revenue for Building Solutions business grew steadily; however, its profitability was impacted due to pricing pressures. The profitability of the Polymer Solutions business improved significantly in FY24 compared to last year due to improved operational efficiencies, recipe optimization and lower RM costs.

During the year, HIL built strong momentum towards growth and acquisition of Crestia Polytech Private Limited and its group companies in Pipes & Fittings business was a key milestone. During the year, the Company also took significant steps in building an organization for future by rejuvenating the leadership team, moving towards a digital-led way of working and building a culture of excellence.

Despite material scarcity, geopolitical instability, and moderate demand, the Companys sales remained robust. The Company achieved 4% growth in India by expanding into new markets and strengthening institutional sales.

The severity of challenges was far more in the European context where PARADOR had faced inflationary pressures on raw material prices as well as increase in energy costs and sea freight. Despite these challenges, the Company with all concerted efforts, has limited the revenue impact to 14%.

ROOFING SOLUTIONS

The Charminar brand, that carries a 75+ years legacy of trust, further increased its market share and premium positioning versus competition. The Companys focus on micro market management has resulted in enhancing rural tehsil penetration and adding new dealers to the strong Charminar channel network. In FY24, we achieved both volume and realisation growth in an otherwise declining market through higher engagement with masons and fabricators, digital lead acquisition and strong brand activation across rural India. The Company launched "Signature Club" program to increase share of wallet and maintain loyalty with key distributors. Further, various promotions were executed across select markets to increase off-takes thereby increasing market share.

The Company continues to adopt and deploy digital tools viz. Industry 4.0, TMS, SFA etc. across our plants and sales team to enhance efficiencies and productivity.

"Charminar" and "Charminar Fortune" brands continue to enjoy the trust of the customers backed by the Companys enhanced customer-centric approach, unparalleled quality, superior after sales customer service and strategically positioned plants and depots to serve its customers effectively while optimising freight expenses.

BUILDING SOLUTIONS

Building Solutions business consists of "AAC Blocks", "Panels" and "Boards" which cater to various requirements of building industries, commercial spaces and infrastructure segments. Governments thrust on infrastructure, health care and education segments helped us increase volumes over last year.

HIL aggressively focused on product specifications through the technical sales team to gain prestigious and high-value projects in the infrastructure, Government and health care segments. However, realisations in AAC Blocks remained challenging in West and South markets due to competition intensity.

HIL enhanced its brand presence across key infrastructure and industrial exhibitions to connect with key architects, engineers and developers. Strong digital lead acquisitions helped to specify "Birla Aerocon" brand across key projects.

HIL continued its approach as a comprehensive solutions provider in the building materials category by offering all relevant products under one roof thereby retaining and enhancing its customer base. To counter the challenges of increased input cost, the Company has focused on process efficiency and lean management principles in these factories to optimize costs.

POLYMER SOLUTIONS

This segment consists of "Pipes & Fittings" and "Wall Putty

& Construction Chemicals" marketed under the brand name "BIRLA HIL". During FY24, Polymer Solutions segment significantly improved its performance on profitability through sustained efforts on driving cost efficiency in procurement and operations. Overall revenue performance in FY24 was modest largely on account of industry wide drop in prices in both Pipes & Fittings as well as Wall Putty business. HILs efforts were concentrated on expanding its distribution network, securing key project accounts with reputable builders and developers nationwide, and diversifying our product offerings. HIL remains committed to strengthening our relationships with influencers such as plumbers, painters and applicators, through targeted retail marketing initiatives to cultivate greater brand loyalty.

Birla HIL Pipes

Birla HIL Pipes offers a comprehensive range of plumbing solutions, including cPVC, uPVC, Column Pipes, SWR, Foamcore, Pressure & UGD Pipes and Fittings as well as Water Tanks conforming to relevant IS or ASTM specifications. In line with the Companys commitment to product expansion, Foamcore was recently introduced, a multilayer pipe with outer and inner layers of conventional PVC and a middle layer of foamed PVC. Additionally, the Company launched a range of Silent Pipes & Fittings, certified by Fraunhofer IBP, Germany which designed for low-noise drainage applications, particularly suited for commercial projects.

In a significant move to bolster our Pipes & Fittings business in April 2024, HIL acquired Crestia Polytech Private Limited and its four group companies under the brand ‘Topline, a renowned brand of Pipes & Fittings in Eastern India. With the complementary portfolio of products, channels, and market footprint, this acquisition will not only double HILs revenue of Pipes & Fittings business but also immediately enhances production capacity three-fold, especially in the strategically important Eastern region.

In FY24, BIRLA HIL Pipes achieved a volume growth of 12% over last year, driven by targeted distribution expansion efforts in the retail segment, as well as a focused approach to technical sales in the institutional segment, particularly within marquee residential projects nationwide. To strengthen the growth focus in this strategic segment, an exclusive sales organisation for Pipes & Fittings was created during the year. During FY24, Birla HIL cPVC Pipes and Fittings received recognition from Confederation of Indian Industry and were awarded the prestigious GreenPro Ecolabel, underscoring our commitment towards sustainability. Additionally, product barcoding and WMS was implemented in Companys Faridabad plant to enhance operational and supply chain efficiency.

Birla HIL Putty and Construction Chemicals

With superior quality, BIRLA HIL putty has created a strong and loyal customer base. BIRLA HIL wall putty is made with cutting-edge "TRUE COLOUR" technology, is effective on all types of cementitious surfaces. Furthermore, the introduction of Birla HIL waterproof putty, engineered for superior performance, demonstrates our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Construction Chemicals segment, offers a diverse range of solutions with a focus on walling construction chemicals and tiling construction chemicals.

The Company is committed to the segments growth, with a strong management focus and dedicated sales teams for Putty & Construction Chemicals business. HIL now has a PAN India presence with a robust distribution network with the expansion in East & South during FY24. Notably, we commenced in-house production at Jhajjar for Tile Adhesives in FY24, achieving a remarkable growth. HIL continues to drive strong engagement program with channel partners and influencers via various on ground workshops and meets demonstrating the wide range of product lines and application procedures.

FLOORING SOLUTIONS

The interiors markets continued to be strongly influenced by the uncertainties coming out of the global pandemic as demand remained soft in many of the major building markets across the world. These headwinds have been accentuated by a strong inflationary environment and disruptions in supply chain for both raw materials and finished goods. Interest rate fluctuations and market uncertainties impacted both large scale investments in the construction and real estate sectors and day to day consumer demand.

However, the outlook is cautiously optimistic as inflation rates are coming down, and the larger consumption markets of Central Europe and the United States are starting to stabilize versus the early parts of year 2023. Apart from certain areas in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the supply chain and input costs are becoming more predictable, and we are better able to forecast for efficiencies.

Strategic investments, done over last year, to strengthen our frontline sales capability in focused markets, expand our areas of play to newer geographies (North America, Middle east amongst others) and to Commercial customers will be key drivers of topline growth in the upcoming financial year. At the same time, sustained focus on product innovation and quality and lean operations will ensure a return to profitability.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

In recognition of HILs constant pursuit of excellence in energy efficiency, environmental protection, safety, growth and innovation, the Company has been honoured and recognised at various forums. The prominent awards earned during the financial year 2023 -24 are listed below:

Super Brand Award 2023

Super brands, a global organisation present in 90 countries recognises, showcases and pays tribute to the best brands in each country. It recognises the brand custodians persevering efforts to build brands that are strong on consumer perceptions. ‘Super brand status strengthens a brands image, adds prestige and easily sets the brand apart from its competitors. This powerful endorsement provides evidence of brands exceptional status for existing and potential customers. "Charminar" and "Birla Aerocon" have been the recipients of this prestigious award this year as well.

The Economic Times Best Brands

"Charminar" and "Birla Aerocon" awarded as Best Brands 2023 by the Economic Times in Roofing Building Materials 2023. The Economic Times Best Brand is a research-based initiative that endeavours to ‘highlight brands that have gained customers confidence, maintained their positions over a period, and sailed successfully through dynamic market challenges. This is a testimony of our continued efforts to engage with our customers, where people increasingly believe in interacting with a brand, and the legacy of CK Birla Group makes it the best brand that is built around trust and its customer-centric approach.

Brand of the Year by Realty+

"Charminar" and "Birla Aerocon" brands are honoured as Brand of the Year at 8th Realty+ INEX Interior & Exterior Conclave Excellence Awards 2024. This award is in recognition for exemplary performance and achievement, contribution to making a positive difference in the Indian real estate industry and outstanding leadership in the market. Realty+ is one of the oldest and most prestigious publications of the country in real estate segment.

‘Brand of the Year - Wall Finishes, ‘Brand of the Year - Construction Chemicals for Birla HIL Putty and Construction Chemicals at 8th Realty+ INEX Awards 2023, realty industry awards and conclave. These Awards recognized BIRLA HIL Putty and Construction Chemicals for its ‘exemplary performance and achievement and ‘contribution to making a positive difference in the Indian real estate industry. The event saw Indian and international architects and building product brand leaders joining to discuss the way forward for the design and construction industry.

Charminar and BIRLA HIL Pipes were adjudged as the

Most‘ Trusted Brands for 2024. These awards from Team Marksmen recognizes the trust and quality standards of Charminar roofing sheets and Birla HIL Pipes.

BIRLA HIL Pipes was awarded as ‘Most Trusted Brands of India for 2024-25. Awarded on the basis of extensive market research, expert analysis and an attribute-based qualitative research approach, it is a distinctive recognition for the Company.

Sustainable Organisations 2023

HIL is recognised as Sustainable Organisations 2023 by The Economic Times for net zero initiatives.

Great Place to Work, 2024

HIL has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the sixth time in a row for the year 2024-25 with an outstanding trust index score of 94. The Company is ranked amongst:

- Great Place To Work?, India; re-certified from March 2024 to March 2025

- Top 25 : Indias Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2024

- Top 50 I Large Indias Best Workplaces Building a culture of Innovation by All 2024

- Indias Best Companies to Work for 2023: Top 50 – Ranked at 27

- Top 50 : Indias Best WorkplacesTM for Millennials, 2023

- Best in industry: Cement & Building Materials, 2023

The Great Place To Work Certifications are a testament to HILs commitment to positive and enriching employee experience. As we go forward, we work towards our shared vision of becoming one of most admired brands in the home and building segments.

DIVIDEND

During the year under review, the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of H 15/- per equity share of H 10/- each (150% of the face value). The Directors are pleased to recommend a final dividend of H 22.50/- per equity share of H 10/- each (225% of the face value) for shareholders consideration and approval at the ensuing 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

With the proposed final dividend, the total dividend for the year 2023-24 works out to be H 37.50/- per equity share (375% of the face value) as against the total dividend of H 45/- per equity share (450% of the face value) declared in the previous year.

As per Finance Bill 2020, dividend declared/paid after April 1, 2020 will be taxable in the hands of the shareholders. Shareholders are requested to visit https:// hil.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/FAQs-TDS-on-dividend-26-06-2020.pdf for FAQs on dividend tax.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 24, 2024 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024, both days inclusive, for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), the Board of Directors of the Company have adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy. The policy lays down a broad framework and factors which the Board would consider for deciding the distribution of dividend to its shareholders. The said policy is available on the Companys website https://hil.in/investor-relations/policies/.

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVES

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity share capital as on March 31, 2024 was H 754.09 lakh divided in to 75,40,899 equity shares of H 10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has issued 3,336 equity shares of H 10/- each on exercise of options granted to one of the eligible employees under HIL Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019. Accordingly, the issued and paid up capital of the Company has increased by 3,336 equity shares of H 10/- each and further there was no other change in paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The equity shares of the Company are listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. Annual listing fees for the year 2024-25 has been paid to these exchanges within the prescribed timelines. There was no suspension on equity shares of the Company during the financial year 2023-24.