Hil Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

248.31

191.61

85.93

160.1

Depreciation

-53.81

-49.16

-49.15

-42.8

Tax paid

-62.48

-49.36

-16.2

-58.58

Working capital

89

-79.68

95.92

42.11

Other operating items

Operating

221.01

13.39

116.49

100.82

Capital expenditure

45.67

72.42

41.92

105.77

Free cash flow

266.68

85.81

158.41

206.59

Equity raised

1,720.9

1,390.01

1,267.65

1,105.81

Investing

-30.01

13.79

16.09

152.97

Financing

45.95

187.45

231.69

330.93

Dividends paid

15.03

11.24

7.48

9.34

Net in cash

2,018.55

1,688.3

1,681.33

1,805.65

