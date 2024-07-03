Hil Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
774.46
1,106.61
852.01
784.24
723.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
774.46
1,106.61
852.01
784.24
723.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
101.06
5.43
11.47
10.55
18.9
Total Income
875.52
1,112.04
863.48
794.79
742.12
Total Expenditure
816.12
1,038.1
834.62
767.67
720.54
PBIDT
59.4
73.94
28.86
27.12
21.58
Interest
17.4
16.89
0.69
7.95
17.16
PBDT
42
57.05
28.17
19.17
4.42
Depreciation
35.76
35.83
31.12
29.81
28.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.64
16.84
12.28
-0.08
-0.33
Deferred Tax
-18.07
-8.24
-15.12
-3.38
-8.39
Reported Profit After Tax
14.67
12.62
-0.11
-7.18
-15.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.67
12.62
-0.11
-7.18
-15.78
Extra-ordinary Items
72.25
0
-2.21
0
13.86
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-57.58
12.62
2.1
-7.18
-29.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.45
16.74
-0.15
-9.52
-20.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
150
0
Equity
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.66
6.68
3.38
3.45
2.98
PBDTM(%)
5.42
5.15
3.3
2.44
0.61
PATM(%)
1.89
1.14
-0.01
-0.91
-2.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.