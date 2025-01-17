Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.66
19.12
132.33
Op profit growth
-4.34
72.48
137.74
EBIT growth
-4.02
93.18
128.63
Net profit growth
-18.98
145.15
165.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.11
13.44
9.28
9.07
EBIT margin
8.67
10.45
6.44
6.55
Net profit margin
5.97
8.53
4.14
3.63
RoCE
19.23
19.98
14.3
RoNW
4.86
7.47
4.39
RoA
3.31
4.07
2.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
279.06
345.43
141.17
49.79
Dividend per share
65
20
20
17.5
Cash EPS
124.83
200.52
11.83
0.02
Book value per share
1,546.76
1,323.54
989.58
616.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.26
8.81
4.49
10.12
P/CEPS
31.89
15.19
53.64
24,998.94
P/B
2.57
2.3
0.64
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
7.65
6.04
4.3
4.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
7.14
4.32
10.32
39.35
Tax payout
-28.9
-26.64
-22.12
-31.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.69
12.88
15.7
Inventory days
62.35
63.26
56.55
Creditor days
-40.82
-44.91
-35.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-24.23
-11.43
-4.27
-7.7
Net debt / equity
0.2
0.3
0.87
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
0.61
0.73
2.74
1.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.5
-51.65
-51.07
-56.86
Employee costs
-11.89
-12.94
-14.01
-10.34
Other costs
-21.47
-21.95
-25.63
-23.71
