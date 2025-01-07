iifl-logo-icon 1
Hil Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,482.3
(0.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:34:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,973.48

1,565.88

1,320.79

1,481.93

yoy growth (%)

26.02

18.55

-10.87

15.8

Raw materials

-1,068.47

-831.86

-673.75

-711.11

As % of sales

54.14

53.12

51.01

47.98

Employee costs

-149.73

-133.01

-131

-122.28

As % of sales

7.58

8.49

9.91

8.25

Other costs

-480.61

-367.6

-386.32

-458.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.35

23.47

29.24

30.9

Operating profit

274.66

233.4

129.71

190.49

OPM

13.91

14.9

9.82

12.85

Depreciation

-53.81

-49.16

-49.15

-42.8

Interest expense

-4.5

-18.68

-31.16

-19.35

Other income

31.96

26.06

36.54

31.77

Profit before tax

248.31

191.61

85.93

160.1

Taxes

-62.48

-49.36

-16.2

-58.58

Tax rate

-25.16

-25.76

-18.85

-36.59

Minorities and other

0

45.5

6.97

0

Adj. profit

185.82

187.74

76.71

101.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

185.82

187.74

76.71

101.52

yoy growth (%)

-1.02

144.72

-24.43

25.71

NPM

9.41

11.98

5.8

6.85

