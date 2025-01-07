Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,973.48
1,565.88
1,320.79
1,481.93
yoy growth (%)
26.02
18.55
-10.87
15.8
Raw materials
-1,068.47
-831.86
-673.75
-711.11
As % of sales
54.14
53.12
51.01
47.98
Employee costs
-149.73
-133.01
-131
-122.28
As % of sales
7.58
8.49
9.91
8.25
Other costs
-480.61
-367.6
-386.32
-458.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.35
23.47
29.24
30.9
Operating profit
274.66
233.4
129.71
190.49
OPM
13.91
14.9
9.82
12.85
Depreciation
-53.81
-49.16
-49.15
-42.8
Interest expense
-4.5
-18.68
-31.16
-19.35
Other income
31.96
26.06
36.54
31.77
Profit before tax
248.31
191.61
85.93
160.1
Taxes
-62.48
-49.36
-16.2
-58.58
Tax rate
-25.16
-25.76
-18.85
-36.59
Minorities and other
0
45.5
6.97
0
Adj. profit
185.82
187.74
76.71
101.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
185.82
187.74
76.71
101.52
yoy growth (%)
-1.02
144.72
-24.43
25.71
NPM
9.41
11.98
5.8
6.85
