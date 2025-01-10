Hil Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.57
7.56
7.54
7.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,183.19
1,106.62
1,022.69
868.99
Net Worth
1,190.76
1,114.18
1,030.23
876.51
Minority Interest
Debt
318.24
124.72
73.09
149.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
55.98
59.16
58.29
58.02
Total Liabilities
1,564.98
1,298.06
1,161.61
1,083.83
Fixed Assets
714.4
700.68
609.83
599.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
376.09
273.8
273.8
303.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.69
22.03
26.99
19.49
Networking Capital
380.42
291.17
225.35
146.32
Inventories
414.28
367.52
342.18
213.19
Inventory Days
63.28
49.69
Sundry Debtors
134.81
109.96
88.22
79.17
Debtor Days
16.31
18.45
Other Current Assets
243.18
213.62
194.02
190.81
Sundry Creditors
-249.53
-245.76
-208.91
-175.64
Creditor Days
38.63
40.94
Other Current Liabilities
-162.32
-154.17
-190.16
-161.21
Cash
69.38
10.4
25.65
14.87
Total Assets
1,564.98
1,298.08
1,161.62
1,083.83
