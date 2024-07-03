Hil Ltd Summary

Hil Ltd (Formerly known Hyderabad Industrial Limited), the flagship Company of the C.K.Birla group of Companies, was incorporated on June 17, 1946. The The name of the Company was changed from Hyderabad Industries Limited to HIL Limited effective from 16th August, 2012. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of Fibre Cement Sheets, Aerocon Panels, AAC Blocks, Material Handling and Processing Plant and Equipment and Thermal Insulation Products (Refractories). The Company is located at Hyderabad, Faridabad, Jasidih, Dharuhera, Thimmapur, Vijayawada, Chennai, Thrissur, Wada, Sathariya and Balasore. HILs product range include Fibre Cement roofing sheets in the name of Charminar, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks and Panels called Aerocon, Calcium Silicate insulation product called HYSIL, Jointing material for Gaskets and Plant and machinery for these products.The company also provides Aerocool roof blocks for cool indoors to the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and flex-O-boards for false ceiling, partitions, paneling, sign boards, return air boxing, air cooling ducts, table tops, and sandwich panels applications, as well as for partition walls, toilets, panel doors, cabinet shelves, and half-height partitions. In addition, the company offers thermal insulation products, such as calcium silicate blocks and pipe-coverings for boilers, blast furnace shafts, annealing furnaces, preheater cyclones, and steam pipelines to the cement, power, petrochemical, and fertilizer plants; and flat products, autoclaved aerated concrete blocks, and material handling and processing plant and equipment. During year 1985-1986, the company started the trial production of Thermal Insulation production (Refractories) at the new plant in Dharuhere (Haryana) and in the same year, the company received the industrial license for manufacturing of Size Reduction and Size Separation Equipment. During the year 1994-1995, the company entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Peiner Hebe-und Transportsysteme, Germany for manufacture of Tower Cranes. During the year 1995-1996, the company further entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Nippon Gasket Company Limited, Japan for manufacture of jointing of international quality to meet OEM requirement. During the year 1996-1997, the company set up a plant at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, for production fibre cement sheet and accessories. During the year 1998-1999, the company commenced commercial production of Fibre Cement Sheet at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. During the year, the company commenced trail production at AAC Blocks Project, Chennai. During the year 2002-2003, the company exported Fibre Cement plant to North America. During the year 2003-2004, the company set up new fibre Cement Sheeting Plant in Eastern Utter Pradesh. During the year, the company introduced the higher duty insulation product, Hysil- 1100 in the market. During the year 2005-2006, the company commenced commercial operation of new fibre cement Sheeting Plant in Eastern Utter Pradesh. During the year 2006-2007, the company acquired 20 acres of land at Balasore in Orissa to set up a sheeting plant with an initial capacity of 125000 tonnes per annum. During the year, the company commenced commercial production of new Fibre Cement Sheet Plant at Sathariya Industrial Development Area, Jaunpur (U.P). During the year 2007-2008, the company set up new fibre Cement Sheeting Plant at Somnathpur Industrial Estate, Orissa with capacity of 125000 MT per annum and also the company further set up new fibre Cement Sheeting Plant at Vijayawada in the existing location capacity of 1250000 MT per annum. In July 2009, the company started commercial production in fiber cement sheeting plant at Balasore, Orissa.During 2009-10, Company started commercial production of its second Line at Kondapally village near Vijayawada, AP. In 2010, it started commercial production of its AAC Blocks manufacturing unit at Golan, near Surat, Gujarat in July 2010. HIL took the initial step by setting up a 3.60 MW (2x1.80MW) Wind Power Project in Kutch Dist, Gujarat. The two Wind Turbines got commissioned in March and April 2011, respectively.In 2011-12, it started commercial production of its second Line at its Fibre Cement Sheet Plant at Sathariya, U.P. With this additional line the total installed capacity of the Sathariya Plant, in Uttar Pradesh increased to 1,80,000 TPA. It set up a 1.25 MW Wind Power Project near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Wind Turbine was commissioned in September 2011 and the energy generated from the project was used for captive consumption at the AAC Blocks manufacturing unit near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.The Company in 2013-14, set up a 2.50 MW Wind Power Project in Jodhpur District of Rajasthan. It commissioned CPVC and UPVC Pipes and Fittings manufacturing unit at Faridabad, Haryana in October, 2013 with an initial capacity of 6000 MT in 2013-14. It commissioned a 2.0 MW Wind Turbine Generator in Rajasthan on 30th September 2014, taking the HILs renewable energy portfolio to 9.35 MW in 2014-15. It commissioned a AAC Blocks manufacturing facility in Jhajjar, Haryana with an installed capacity of 1.5 lac Cu.m/annum on 1st January, 2015. Expanding further, HIL on 2nd March 2015, commissioned its second manufacturing facility for CPVC and UPVC Pipes and Fittings at Thimmapur, Telangana with an initial capacity of 1555 MT. It added new manufacturing facility for manufacture of AAC Blocks at its Thimmapur Plant, Telangana which started commercial operations on 2nd November 2015. It set up a pilot plant for manufacture of Coloured Steel Sheets at Maharashtra with an initial capacity of 800 MT per month, which started commercial operations on 7th July 2015.The Company set up its second plant or manufacture of Coloured Steel Sheets at Odisha, with a capacity of 1500 MT per month, which started commercial operations on 30th March, 2017. It added capacity at its Golan Plant, taking total capacity at Golan to 16,000 MT in 2018-19. In addition to this, expansion was initiated at Thimmapur Plant. It expanded its manufacturing capacity from 60,000 MT to 1,65,000 MT during the year 2018-19. With the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Parador Holding GmbH, Germany, Company enhanced its global presence. The New Putty plant at Golan was commissioned in 2019-20. In 2023, it started commercial production of Birla Aerocon Panels at Balasore Plant. In FY 2022-23, it acquired the Fastbuild Blocks at Cuttack, Odisha and commissioned the panels plant at Balasore, Odisha.