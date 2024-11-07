Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board meeting dated May 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter alia, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company: a. approved the appointment of Ms. Amita Birla (DIN 00837718) as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-executive Director with effect from April 1, 2024. b. approved the appointment of Ms. Nidhi Jagat Killawala (DIN 05182060) as an Additional Director of the Company and designed as the Independent Director, for a term of five (5) years with effect from April 1, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024