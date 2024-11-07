|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board meeting dated May 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter alia, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company: a. approved the appointment of Ms. Amita Birla (DIN 00837718) as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-executive Director with effect from April 1, 2024. b. approved the appointment of Ms. Nidhi Jagat Killawala (DIN 05182060) as an Additional Director of the Company and designed as the Independent Director, for a term of five (5) years with effect from April 1, 2024
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and to consider payment of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Board at its meeting held today has approved interim dividend of Rs. 15/- (150%)- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and record date for the same is fixed as Monday, February 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.