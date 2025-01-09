Hil Ltd Management Discussions

A Report on Management Discussion and Analysis is appended to this report as per the requirements of SEBI Listing Regulations.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ITS COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEETINGS

HIL has a professional Board with an optimum combination of executive, non-executive and independent directors, including woman director, who bring to the table the right mix of knowledge, skill and expertise. The Board provides strategic guidance and direction to the Company in achieving its business objectives and protecting the interest of the stakeholders.

As per the declarations received by the Company none of the Directors are disqualified under Section 164(2) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Certificate on non-disqualification as required under Regulation 34 of SEBI Listing Regulations is forming part of the Corporate Governance Report.

During the financial year, eight (8) meetings of Board of Directors of the Company were convened and held in accordance with the provisions of the Act and secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The date(s) of the Board Meeting, attendance of the Directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this annual report. The time-gap between any two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board has constituted the following five Committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

5. Risk Management Committee

The details of all the above Committees along with their terms of reference, composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in detail in the Corporate Governance Report annexed to this Boards Report.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, Mr. VV Ranganathan (DIN: 00060917) ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from March 19, 2024 upon completion of his term of 5 (five) years. The Board placed on record its sincere appreciation and gratitude for the guidance and valuable contribution by Mr. Ranganathan during his tenure as a member of the Board.

The Board of Directors at its meetings held on February 2, 2024 approved re-appointment of Dr. Arvind Sahay (DIN: 03218334) as an Independent Director of the Company, for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from February 8, 2024 up to February 7, 2029. In the said meeting, the Board also approved appointment of Mr. Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar (DIN: 00177658) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as an Independent Director with effect from March 18, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation.

Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 28, 2024 approved appointment of Ms. Nidhi Jagat Killawala (DIN: 05182060) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as an Independent Director with effect from April 1, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation and appointment of Ms. Amita Birla (DIN: 00837718) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024, liable to retire by rotation.

The aforesaid re-appointment/appointment of Directors were recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee and were approved by the Board subject to approval of shareholders.

Subsequent to the above said re-appointment and appointments, the Company approached shareholders for the approvals under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI Listing Regulations, by way of Postal Ballot Notice dated March 28, 2024 and accordingly the appropriate resolutions for (i) re-appointment of Dr. Arvind Sahay as an Independent Director; (ii) appointment of Mr. Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar and Ms. Nidhi Jagat Killawala as Independent Directors; and (iii) appointment of Ms. Amita Birla as a Non-executive Director of the Company were approved by the shareholders on May 2, 2024. Voting results of the said Postal Ballot (remote e-voting) have been declared on May 3, 2024 and informed to the Stock Exchanges.

Ms. Gauri Rasgotra (DIN: 06862334) ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 8, 2024 upon completion of her 10 (ten) years term. The Board placed on record its sincere appreciation and gratitude for the guidance and valuable contribution by Ms. Gauri Rasgotra during her tenure as a member of the Board. Consequent to which, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May

7, 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee approved appointment of Prof. Janat Shah (DIN: 01625535), as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as an Independent Director with effect from May 7, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual/General Meeting of the Company.

In accordance with provisions of Section 152 of the Act and pursuant to Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. CK Birla (DIN: 00118473) Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

The brief details with respect to appointment of Mr. CK Birla and Prof. Janat Shah, as required to be disclosed in accordance with Regulation 36 of SEBI Listing Regulations, Companies Act, 2013 and Secretarial Standards are included in the notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting forming part of this Annual Report.

During the year under review, the Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees and commission, as applicable, received by them.

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties. Based upon declarations received from Independent Directors, the Board of Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of independence as mentioned under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and that they are independent of the management.

Further, in the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board. Further, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Independent Directors are not subject to retire by rotation. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct for Board members and Senior Management and Codes under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

During the year under review, Mr. Saikat Mukhopadhyay, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) resigned with effect from the close of business hours on July 23, 2023. Mr. Ajay Madhusudan Kapadia, Vice President - Finance & Accounts of the Company, was appointed as CFO and KMP of the Company with effect from July 24, 2023.

Mr. Mahesh Thakar, Head - Legal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS - 23137) of the Company resigned from the office of Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from January 28, 2023. Mr. Ajay Kapadia, Vice President - Finance & Accounts was appointed as the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 28, 2023 till July 15, 2023. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Kamal Saboo, Head- Legal of the Company and also an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ACS - 20902) as the Company Secretary, KMP and Compliance officer of the Company effective July 15, 2023, till the appointment of the new incumbent to ensure adherence to the regulatory compliances. He continued to hold the said office up to the close of business hours on September 1, 2023. Thereafter, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Ms. Nidhi Bisaria, (FCS 5634) as the Company Secretary, KMP and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from September 2, 2023. During the financial year 2023-24, the overall managerial remuneration paid/ payable to Mr. Akshat Seth, Managing Director & CEO exceeds the limits stipulated under the provisions of section 197 of the Act, i.e., 5% of the net profits of the Company, calculated as per Section 198 of the Act. The Board in its meeting held on May 7, 2024 has proposed to increase limit of the managerial remuneration in excess of 5% of the net profits of the Company, calculated as per Section 198 of the Act, up to a limit of 8% of the net profits of the Company, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders. Accordingly, necessary resolution seeking shareholders approval by way of special resolution pursuant to the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act has been included in the Notice of 77th Annual General Meeting.

In terms of provisions of section 203 of the Act, following were the KMPs of the Company as on March 31, 2024:

i. Mr. Akshat Seth, Managing Director & CEO ii. Mr. Ajay Madhusudan Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer iii. Ms. Nidhi Bisaria, Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, a formal evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees, the Chairman and the individual directors is conducted. Structured forms covering evaluation of the Board, the Committees of the Board, the Chairperson, Independent Directors and Non-Independent Directors are devised for evaluation by all the Directors. Each Director rate against various criteria such as composition of the Board, receipt of regular inputs and information, functioning, performance and structure of the Board Committees, skill set, knowledge and expertise of directors, preparation and contribution at the Board meetings, leadership, etc.

The Board reviews the key skills/ expertise/competence of the Board of Directors, so that the Board of Directors comprises of a diverse and multidisciplinary group of professionals with requisite skills/expertise/competence who can contribute towards providing strategic direction to the Companys management upholding the highest standards of Corporate Governance.

Further, as per the SEBI Listing Regulations, the following is the matrix of skills and competencies on which all the Directors are evaluated: f Governance and Board service f Business Understanding f Risk/Legal/Regulatory Compliance f Information Technology/ Accounting/Financial Experience f Industry/Sector Knowledge f Strategy development and implementation In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors (NEDs), the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated. The performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated. The evaluation was carried out in terms of the Nomination, Remuneration & Evaluation Policy of the Company. The Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee of the Company annually reviews the performance evaluation process.

The evaluation process confirms that the Board and its Committees continue to operate effectively and that the performance of the Directors meets expectations.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In addition to giving a formal appointment letter to the newly appointed Independent Director on the Board, a detailed induction plan covering the role, function, duties, responsibilities and the details of compliance requirements expected from the director under the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant Regulations of SEBI Listing Regulations are given and explained to a new Director.

Pursuant to Regulation 25(7) of SEBI Listing Regulations, conducting familiarization programmes for the Independent Directors in the Company is a continuous process, whereby Directors are informed, either through presentations at the Board or the Committee meetings, board notes, interactions or otherwise about industry outlook, business operations, future strategies, business plans, competitors, market positions, products and new launches, internal and operational controls over financial reporting, budgets, analysis on the operations of the Company, etc.

PursuanttoRegulation46ofSEBIListingRegulations,thedetails required are available on the Companys website https:// hil.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Familiarization-Program-for-IDs-dt-31032024_26042024.pdf.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company endeavours to have an appropriate mix of executive, non-executive and independent directors to maintain independence from management and who continuously provide guidance on appropriate governance. The selection and appointment of Board members are done on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration cum Compensation Committee. The appointments are based on meritocracy and having due regard for diversity. While evaluating the candidature of an independent director, the Committee abides by the criteria for determining independence as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations. In case of re-appointment of directors, the Board takes into consideration the results of the performance evaluation of the directors.

The Nomination, Remuneration & Evaluation Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the web link https://hil.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Nomination-Remuneration-Evaluation-Policy.pdf.

The objective of the Companys remuneration policy is to attract, motivate and retain qualified and expert individuals that the Company needs in order to achieve its strategic and operational objectives, whilst acknowledging the societal context around remuneration and recognizing the interests of the Companys stakeholders.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Board has constituted a CSR Committee and has a well-defined policy on CSR as per the requirement of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, which covers the activities as prescribed under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The details about the CSR Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company was required to spend H 388.41 lakh, i.e., 2% of average of the net profits of last three financial years, on CSR activities and the actual CSR spent during the financial year 2023-24 was H 406.50 lakh. Accordingly, the excess CSR spend of H 18.09 lakh is carried forward for set off against the CSR obligation of the Company up to succeeding three financial years, i.e., up to financial year 2026-27. The Annual Report on CSR Activities, pursuant to Section 134(3)(o) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, forms part of this Report as Annexure I.

The CSR policy of the Company is placed on the Companys website and can be accessed through the web link: https:// chat.google.com/dm/85GNOMAAAAE/jKtFYU9gyTs/ jKtFYU9gyTs?cls=10df.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to section 134(3)(a) and section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the annual return of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 can be accessed through the web link on the Companys website https://hil.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/HIL-Form_ MGT_7-dt-31-03-2024-pdf.pdf

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of compliance certificate received from the executives of the Company and subject to disclosures in financial statements, as also on the basis of the discussion with the Statutory Auditors of the Company from time to time and to the best of their knowledge and information furnished, the Board of Directors state that:

I. In preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, all the applicable Accounting Standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Companies Act, 2013 have been followed and there were no material departures.

II. They have adopted such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

III. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

IV. The Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March

31, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

V. Proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and operating effectively.

VI. The systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee of the Board to review the enterprise risk management plan/ process of the Company. The Risk Management Committee identifies potential risks, assesses their potential impact and develops strategies to mitigate the risks. Periodic follow-ups to monitor the status of strategies/actions initiated to mitigate the risks is also conducted.

The Company has a Risk Management Policy which has been approved by the Board. The Risk Management Policy acts as an overarching statement of intent and establishes the guiding principles by which risks are identified, assessed and mitigated across the organization. The Board reviews the risks associated with the enterprise periodically and oversees the implementation of various aspects of the Risk Management Policy through a duly constituted Risk Management Committee (RMC). The RMC assists Audit Committee/ the

Board in its oversight of the Companys management of key risks, including strategic and operational risks, as well as the guidelines, policies and processes for monitoring and mitigating such risks under the aegis of the overall Business Risk Management Framework.

There are no risks identified by the Board which may threaten the existence of the Company. Please refer detailed section on risk management covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is an integral part of this report.

The details about composition of the Risk Management Committee and its meetings, attendance is provided in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.