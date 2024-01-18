Outcome of the Board meeting dated May 7, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 22.50/- (i.e. 225%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The said final dividend if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. Further, the Company had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 15/- (i.e. 150%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, during the previous quarter of the financial year 2023-24, totaling the dividend amount to Rs. 37.50/- (i.e. 375%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend and date of 77 th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be informed in due course.