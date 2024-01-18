iifl-logo-icon 1
Hil Ltd Dividend

2,201.05
(-0.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Hil Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 May 202423 Jul 2024-22.5225Final
Outcome of the Board meeting dated May 7, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 22.50/- (i.e. 225%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The said final dividend if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. Further, the Company had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 15/- (i.e. 150%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, during the previous quarter of the financial year 2023-24, totaling the dividend amount to Rs. 37.50/- (i.e. 375%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend and date of 77 th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be informed in due course.
Dividend2 Feb 202414 Feb 202414 Feb 202415150Interim
Board at its meeting held today has approved interim dividend of Rs. 15/- (150%)- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and record date for the same is fixed as Monday, February 12, 2024.

