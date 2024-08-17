Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement - Products
Open₹140.1
Prev. Close₹139.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.15
Day's High₹141.2
Day's Low₹137.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,110.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.35
7.86
92.29
83.89
Net Worth
30.57
30.08
114.51
106.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
145.77
64.85
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
124.77
0
Raw materials
0
0
-52.01
-20.02
As % of sales
0
0
35.67
30.87
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.51
-5.16
-3.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
22.25
-1.38
19.68
-7.66
Depreciation
0
0
-4.8
-5.51
Tax paid
0.44
0
-4.04
2.07
Working capital
0.08
-41.54
0.7
41.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
124.77
0
Op profit growth
7.78
-106.58
-15,951.76
5,678.26
EBIT growth
-1,706.59
-105.85
-519.39
18,81,666.66
Net profit growth
-1,738.39
-108.8
-381.55
18,62,433.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
1,757.85
1,426.96
1,171.43
657.33
Excise Duty
48.38
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,709.47
1,426.96
1,171.43
657.33
Other Operating Income
5.56
3.46
1.92
2.26
Other Income
1.42
0.8
2.36
1.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
273.25
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,534.5
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.5
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
780.9
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sajjan Bhajanka
Director
Hari Prasad Agarwal
Director
Sanjay Agarwal
Independent Director
Mangi Lal Jain
Independent Director
Manindra Nath Banerjee
Independent Director
Santanu Ray
Company Secretary
Debabrata Thakurta
Independent Director
Plistina Dkhar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged
Summary
Star Ferro and Cement Limited was incorporated on 10th March, 2011 with object to engage in the business of manufacturing ferro alloys at EPIP, Byrnihat, Meghalaya. The Company also had a captive power plant of 13.8 MW in Meghalaya.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement entered between the Company, Shyam Century Ferrous Limited and their respective shareholders, duly approved by the Honble High Court of Meghalaya at Shillong vide its order dated 31st March, 2015, the business of Ferro Alloy unit of the Company along with captive power plant has been demerged and all the assets and liabilities of the Ferro alloy business including the captive power plant attached thereto as also the investment in equity of Meghalaya Power Limited have been transferred to and vested in Shyam Century Ferrous Limited with effect from 1st April, 2014 being the Appointed date of demerger.Post demerger of ferro alloy business, the business of the Company mainly derives from cement business of its subsidiaries. Direct subsidiary M/s. Cement Manufacturing Company Limited along with its subsidiaries M/s. Megha Technical & Engineers Private Limited and Star Cement Meghalaya Limited engaged in cement business. M/s. Meghalaya Power Limited a fellow subsidiary is having a Thermal Power Plant at Lumshnong in Meghalaya.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.