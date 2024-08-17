iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Share Price

140
(0.29%)
Mar 30, 2017|03:29:56 PM

Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

140.1

Prev. Close

139.6

Turnover(Lac.)

79.15

Day's High

141.2

Day's Low

137.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,110.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.71

Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Star Ferro & Cement Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Star Ferro & Cement Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:05 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.41%

Non-Promoter- 1.86%

Institutions: 1.86%

Non-Institutions: 33.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

22.22

22.22

22.22

22.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.35

7.86

92.29

83.89

Net Worth

30.57

30.08

114.51

106.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

145.77

64.85

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

124.77

0

Raw materials

0

0

-52.01

-20.02

As % of sales

0

0

35.67

30.87

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.51

-5.16

-3.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

22.25

-1.38

19.68

-7.66

Depreciation

0

0

-4.8

-5.51

Tax paid

0.44

0

-4.04

2.07

Working capital

0.08

-41.54

0.7

41.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

124.77

0

Op profit growth

7.78

-106.58

-15,951.76

5,678.26

EBIT growth

-1,706.59

-105.85

-519.39

18,81,666.66

Net profit growth

-1,738.39

-108.8

-381.55

18,62,433.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

1,757.85

1,426.96

1,171.43

657.33

Excise Duty

48.38

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,709.47

1,426.96

1,171.43

657.33

Other Operating Income

5.56

3.46

1.92

2.26

Other Income

1.42

0.8

2.36

1.75

Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

273.25

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,534.5

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.5

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

780.9

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sajjan Bhajanka

Director

Hari Prasad Agarwal

Director

Sanjay Agarwal

Independent Director

Mangi Lal Jain

Independent Director

Manindra Nath Banerjee

Independent Director

Santanu Ray

Company Secretary

Debabrata Thakurta

Independent Director

Plistina Dkhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged

Summary

Star Ferro and Cement Limited was incorporated on 10th March, 2011 with object to engage in the business of manufacturing ferro alloys at EPIP, Byrnihat, Meghalaya. The Company also had a captive power plant of 13.8 MW in Meghalaya.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement entered between the Company, Shyam Century Ferrous Limited and their respective shareholders, duly approved by the Honble High Court of Meghalaya at Shillong vide its order dated 31st March, 2015, the business of Ferro Alloy unit of the Company along with captive power plant has been demerged and all the assets and liabilities of the Ferro alloy business including the captive power plant attached thereto as also the investment in equity of Meghalaya Power Limited have been transferred to and vested in Shyam Century Ferrous Limited with effect from 1st April, 2014 being the Appointed date of demerger.Post demerger of ferro alloy business, the business of the Company mainly derives from cement business of its subsidiaries. Direct subsidiary M/s. Cement Manufacturing Company Limited along with its subsidiaries M/s. Megha Technical & Engineers Private Limited and Star Cement Meghalaya Limited engaged in cement business. M/s. Meghalaya Power Limited a fellow subsidiary is having a Thermal Power Plant at Lumshnong in Meghalaya.
