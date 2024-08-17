Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
1,757.85
1,426.96
1,171.43
657.33
Excise Duty
48.38
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,709.47
1,426.96
1,171.43
657.33
Other Operating Income
5.56
3.46
1.92
2.26
Other Income
1.42
0.8
2.36
1.75
Total Income
1,716.45
1,431.23
1,175.73
661.34
Total Expenditure
1,317.67
995.36
919.29
541.22
PBIDT
398.78
435.87
256.44
120.12
Interest
83.37
87.38
87.2
28.52
PBDT
315.41
348.48
169.22
91.59
Depreciation
171.49
223.74
161.63
50.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.51
4.8
2.71
3.71
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
138.41
119.94
4.88
37.59
Minority Interest After NP
46.44
36.5
-1.24
12.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
91.97
83.44
6.11
24.92
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.51
0.02
-0.56
0.18
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
92.48
83.42
6.67
24.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.13
3.76
0.28
498.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
0
33
0
Equity
22.22
22.22
22.21
0.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
7,44,83,334
6,46,87,312
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
33.53
29.12
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
30,00,000
30,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
2.03
1.89
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
1.35
1.35
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
14,46,89,656
15,44,85,680
5,00,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
97.97
98.09
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
65.12
69.52
100
PBIDTM(%)
23.32
30.54
21.89
18.27
PBDTM(%)
18.45
24.42
14.44
13.93
PATM(%)
8.09
8.4
0.41
5.72
