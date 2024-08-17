Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
404.77
376.08
448.03
561.65
440.45
Excise Duty
11.98
11.75
0
0
12.21
Net Sales
392.79
364.33
448.03
561.65
428.24
Other Operating Income
0.7
1.42
1.03
1.54
1.64
Other Income
0.47
0.79
0.41
0.25
0.14
Total Income
393.95
366.55
449.47
563.44
429.88
Total Expenditure
307.84
306.87
357.52
436.7
337.51
PBIDT
86.11
59.67
91.95
126.74
92.37
Interest
19.36
19.86
20.96
21.61
19.89
PBDT
66.76
39.82
70.99
105.12
72.48
Depreciation
35.61
35.84
34.24
43.95
43.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.07
1.36
0.54
2.59
0.82
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
31.21
2.62
36.21
58.59
28.8
Minority Interest After NP
10.58
1.94
12.6
18.83
10.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
20.63
0.68
23.6
39.75
18.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.28
0.01
-0.21
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.63
0.4
23.59
39.96
18.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.93
0.03
1.06
1.79
0.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.92
16.37
20.52
22.56
21.56
PBDTM(%)
16.99
10.92
15.84
18.71
16.92
PATM(%)
7.94
0.71
8.08
10.43
6.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.