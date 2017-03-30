iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

140
(0.29%)
Mar 30, 2017|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged

Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

22.25

-1.38

19.68

-7.66

Depreciation

0

0

-4.8

-5.51

Tax paid

0.44

0

-4.04

2.07

Working capital

0.08

-41.54

0.7

41.38

Other operating items

Operating

22.78

-42.92

11.53

30.27

Capital expenditure

0

-78.4

-0.56

78.97

Free cash flow

22.78

-121.32

10.96

109.24

Equity raised

15.72

101.53

167.77

111.64

Investing

0

-33.73

0

63.28

Financing

0

-22.98

14.59

32.75

Dividends paid

22.22

0

7.33

0

Net in cash

60.73

-76.5

200.65

316.92

QUICKLINKS FOR Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged

