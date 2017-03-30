Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
22.25
-1.38
19.68
-7.66
Depreciation
0
0
-4.8
-5.51
Tax paid
0.44
0
-4.04
2.07
Working capital
0.08
-41.54
0.7
41.38
Other operating items
Operating
22.78
-42.92
11.53
30.27
Capital expenditure
0
-78.4
-0.56
78.97
Free cash flow
22.78
-121.32
10.96
109.24
Equity raised
15.72
101.53
167.77
111.64
Investing
0
-33.73
0
63.28
Financing
0
-22.98
14.59
32.75
Dividends paid
22.22
0
7.33
0
Net in cash
60.73
-76.5
200.65
316.92
