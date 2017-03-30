iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

140
(0.29%)
Mar 30, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

145.77

64.85

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

124.77

0

Raw materials

0

0

-52.01

-20.02

As % of sales

0

0

35.67

30.87

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.51

-5.16

-3.77

As % of sales

0

0

3.54

5.81

Other costs

-0.84

-0.87

-67.52

-41.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

46.32

63.5

Operating profit

-1.49

-1.38

21.06

-0.13

OPM

0

0

14.45

-0.2

Depreciation

0

0

-4.8

-5.51

Interest expense

0

0

-3.99

-2.01

Other income

23.75

0

7.41

0

Profit before tax

22.25

-1.38

19.68

-7.66

Taxes

0.44

0

-4.04

2.07

Tax rate

2

0

-20.54

-27.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.7

-1.38

15.63

-5.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0.09

0

Net profit

22.7

-1.38

15.73

-5.58

yoy growth (%)

-1,738.39

-108.8

-381.55

18,62,433.33

NPM

0

0

10.79

-8.61

