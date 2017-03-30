Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
145.77
64.85
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
124.77
0
Raw materials
0
0
-52.01
-20.02
As % of sales
0
0
35.67
30.87
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.51
-5.16
-3.77
As % of sales
0
0
3.54
5.81
Other costs
-0.84
-0.87
-67.52
-41.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
46.32
63.5
Operating profit
-1.49
-1.38
21.06
-0.13
OPM
0
0
14.45
-0.2
Depreciation
0
0
-4.8
-5.51
Interest expense
0
0
-3.99
-2.01
Other income
23.75
0
7.41
0
Profit before tax
22.25
-1.38
19.68
-7.66
Taxes
0.44
0
-4.04
2.07
Tax rate
2
0
-20.54
-27.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.7
-1.38
15.63
-5.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0.09
0
Net profit
22.7
-1.38
15.73
-5.58
yoy growth (%)
-1,738.39
-108.8
-381.55
18,62,433.33
NPM
0
0
10.79
-8.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.