Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
1,242.96
1,181.7
921.67
791
475.85
Excise Duty
37.81
33.88
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,205.14
1,147.83
921.67
791
475.85
Other Operating Income
3.15
3.22
1.81
1.59
2.01
Other Income
1.38
1.97
1.71
2.74
1.54
Total Income
1,208.29
1,151.05
925.19
795.34
479.42
Total Expenditure
971.94
880.97
643.42
658.57
215.36
PBIDT
236.35
270.08
281.78
136.75
264.04
Interest
60.18
61.76
67.33
66.05
13.92
PBDT
176.18
208.32
214.44
70.69
250.13
Depreciation
105.69
127.54
163.77
120.91
195.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.83
2.92
6.69
-1.59
-0.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
70.04
79.83
43.99
-48.63
55.45
Minority Interest After NP
25.13
27.6
15.54
-16.76
17.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.91
52.22
28.45
-31.86
37.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.46
-2.61
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.91
52.22
28.91
-29.24
37.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.02
2.35
1.28
-1.42
755.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.21
0.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
7,33,13,344
6,02,43,612
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
33
27.12
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
30,00,000
30,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
2.02
1.85
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
1.35
1.35
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
14,58,59,646
15,89,29,376
5,00,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
97.98
98.15
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
65.65
71.52
100
PBIDTM(%)
19.61
23.52
30.57
17.28
55.49
PBDTM(%)
14.61
18.14
23.26
8.93
52.56
PATM(%)
5.81
6.95
4.77
-6.14
11.65
