Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

140
(0.29%)
Mar 30, 2017|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

1,242.96

1,181.7

921.67

791

475.85

Excise Duty

37.81

33.88

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,205.14

1,147.83

921.67

791

475.85

Other Operating Income

3.15

3.22

1.81

1.59

2.01

Other Income

1.38

1.97

1.71

2.74

1.54

Total Income

1,208.29

1,151.05

925.19

795.34

479.42

Total Expenditure

971.94

880.97

643.42

658.57

215.36

PBIDT

236.35

270.08

281.78

136.75

264.04

Interest

60.18

61.76

67.33

66.05

13.92

PBDT

176.18

208.32

214.44

70.69

250.13

Depreciation

105.69

127.54

163.77

120.91

195.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.83

2.92

6.69

-1.59

-0.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

70.04

79.83

43.99

-48.63

55.45

Minority Interest After NP

25.13

27.6

15.54

-16.76

17.68

Net Profit after Minority Interest

44.91

52.22

28.45

-31.86

37.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.46

-2.61

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

44.91

52.22

28.91

-29.24

37.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.02

2.35

1.28

-1.42

755.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.22

22.22

22.22

22.21

0.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

7,33,13,344

6,02,43,612

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

33

27.12

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

30,00,000

30,00,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

2.02

1.85

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

1.35

1.35

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

14,58,59,646

15,89,29,376

5,00,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

97.98

98.15

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

65.65

71.52

100

PBIDTM(%)

19.61

23.52

30.57

17.28

55.49

PBDTM(%)

14.61

18.14

23.26

8.93

52.56

PATM(%)

5.81

6.95

4.77

-6.14

11.65

