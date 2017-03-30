iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

140
(0.29%)
Mar 30, 2017|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

22.22

22.22

22.22

22.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.35

7.86

92.29

83.89

Net Worth

30.57

30.08

114.51

106.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

28.14

32.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

1.3

0.37

Total Liabilities

30.57

30.08

143.95

139.23

Fixed Assets

0

0

29.89

34.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

29.55

29.55

63.28

63.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.45

0

0.52

2.45

Networking Capital

-0.15

0.48

49.08

37.38

Inventories

0

0

20.02

28.23

Inventory Days

0

0

50.12

158.87

Sundry Debtors

0

0

16.56

11.48

Debtor Days

0

0

41.46

64.61

Other Current Assets

0.04

0.71

24.5

12.18

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-10.58

-8.72

Creditor Days

0

0

26.49

49.07

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.23

-1.42

-5.79

Cash

0.72

0.06

1.17

1.52

Total Assets

30.57

30.09

143.94

139.23

