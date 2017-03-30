Star Ferro & Cement Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.35
7.86
92.29
83.89
Net Worth
30.57
30.08
114.51
106.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
28.14
32.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.3
0.37
Total Liabilities
30.57
30.08
143.95
139.23
Fixed Assets
0
0
29.89
34.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.55
29.55
63.28
63.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0
0.52
2.45
Networking Capital
-0.15
0.48
49.08
37.38
Inventories
0
0
20.02
28.23
Inventory Days
0
0
50.12
158.87
Sundry Debtors
0
0
16.56
11.48
Debtor Days
0
0
41.46
64.61
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.71
24.5
12.18
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-10.58
-8.72
Creditor Days
0
0
26.49
49.07
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.23
-1.42
-5.79
Cash
0.72
0.06
1.17
1.52
Total Assets
30.57
30.09
143.94
139.23
