Logistics Sector Stocks List

Logistics Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Sical Logistics Ltd

149.9

-0.63-0.42978.080

Arshiya Ltd

3.34

0.000.0088.000

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

1179.55

-28.20-2.331781.12174.49

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

22.61

-0.04-0.18157.3723.37

Blue Dart Express Ltd

6829.1

-55.25-0.8016205.4560.55

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

785.8

-3.90-0.4947878.3537.42

Aspinwall & Company Ltd

312.8

-6.05-1.90244.5614.71

Gateway Distriparks Ltd(Merged)

280.35

2.600.943499.7721.8

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd

21.46

-0.10-0.463308.9858.3

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

1158.4

8.700.769027.0224.43

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

37.72

0.270.72361.9430.27

Allcargo Logistics Ltd

50.42

0.320.644955.19161.9

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

176.13

-1.90-1.077769.5190.66

VRL Logistics Ltd

514

-0.95-0.184495.8853.53

Ritco Logistics Ltd

399.55

-6.40-1.581131.6429.65

Aqua Logistics Ltd

1.4

-0.05-3.4542.000

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

385.45

-0.65-0.172777.1871.02

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

2.17

0.104.839.520

Snowman Logistics Ltd

70.58

-0.05-0.071179.31133.11

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd

149.7

100.02201.333564.1651.4

Navkar Corporation Ltd

159.97

-4.45-2.712407.860

Accuracy Shipping Ltd

11.18

0.191.73168.3317.73

Gateway Distriparks Ltd

82.36

0.090.114115.0718

TCI Express Ltd

845.05

9.501.143243.3028.31

Delhivery Ltd

341.8

-8.05-2.3025389.19204.44

Globe International Carriers Ltd

96

-4.90-4.86239.23101.92

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

17.2

-0.50-2.8279.8113.15

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

9.9

0.151.5414.3988.64

Total Transport Systems Ltd

72.6

-0.46-0.63117.0816.87

Committed Cargo Care Ltd

144.05

2.801.98155.7138.91

AVG Logistics Ltd

376.3

-3.30-0.87559.2821.12

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd

56.76

-0.05-0.09119.6765.78

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd

362.85

7.102.00416.84216.92

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd

126.2

6.004.99190.0965.33

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd

175.67

-2.31-1.30570.6482.74

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

453.4

2.100.478001.550

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd

67.75

0.000.0047.3412.66

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd

40.05

0.190.48984.0113.38

Amiable Logistics India Ltd

87

0.000.0015.2111.34

Marinetrans India Ltd

22.8

-1.20-5.0029.0253.33

Zeal Global Services Ltd

178

-0.90-0.50236.9120.4

S J Logistics (India) Ltd

619.75

-22.20-3.46897.5946.02

Western Carriers (India) Ltd

121.45

5.554.791238.2514.26

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

107

1.201.1338.5658.13

Brace Port Logistics Ltd

101.05

0.400.40114.2023.24

Premier Roadlines Ltd

123.9

6.255.31283.2721.31

Ashapura Logistics Ltd

95.6

4.555.00129.6017.51

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd

67.2

2.804.35152.7026.29

Pranik Logistics Ltd

105.6

0.000.00116.2728.62

