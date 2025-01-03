Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Sical Logistics Ltd
149.9
|-0.63
|-0.42
|978.08
|0
Arshiya Ltd
3.34
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|0
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
1179.55
|-28.20
|-2.33
|1781.12
|174.49
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
22.61
|-0.04
|-0.18
|157.37
|23.37
Blue Dart Express Ltd
6829.1
|-55.25
|-0.80
|16205.45
|60.55
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
785.8
|-3.90
|-0.49
|47878.35
|37.42
Aspinwall & Company Ltd
312.8
|-6.05
|-1.90
|244.56
|14.71
Gateway Distriparks Ltd(Merged)
280.35
|2.60
|0.94
|3499.77
|21.8
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd
21.46
|-0.10
|-0.46
|3308.98
|58.3
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
1158.4
|8.70
|0.76
|9027.02
|24.43
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
37.72
|0.27
|0.72
|361.94
|30.27
Allcargo Logistics Ltd
50.42
|0.32
|0.64
|4955.19
|161.9
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
176.13
|-1.90
|-1.07
|7769.51
|90.66
VRL Logistics Ltd
514
|-0.95
|-0.18
|4495.88
|53.53
Ritco Logistics Ltd
399.55
|-6.40
|-1.58
|1131.64
|29.65
Aqua Logistics Ltd
1.4
|-0.05
|-3.45
|42.00
|0
Mahindra Logistics Ltd
385.45
|-0.65
|-0.17
|2777.18
|71.02
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
2.17
|0.10
|4.83
|9.52
|0
Snowman Logistics Ltd
70.58
|-0.05
|-0.07
|1179.31
|133.11
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd
149.7
|100.02
|201.33
|3564.16
|51.4
Navkar Corporation Ltd
159.97
|-4.45
|-2.71
|2407.86
|0
Accuracy Shipping Ltd
11.18
|0.19
|1.73
|168.33
|17.73
Gateway Distriparks Ltd
82.36
|0.09
|0.11
|4115.07
|18
TCI Express Ltd
845.05
|9.50
|1.14
|3243.30
|28.31
Delhivery Ltd
341.8
|-8.05
|-2.30
|25389.19
|204.44
Globe International Carriers Ltd
96
|-4.90
|-4.86
|239.23
|101.92
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
17.2
|-0.50
|-2.82
|79.81
|13.15
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd
9.9
|0.15
|1.54
|14.39
|88.64
Total Transport Systems Ltd
72.6
|-0.46
|-0.63
|117.08
|16.87
Committed Cargo Care Ltd
144.05
|2.80
|1.98
|155.71
|38.91
AVG Logistics Ltd
376.3
|-3.30
|-0.87
|559.28
|21.12
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd
56.76
|-0.05
|-0.09
|119.67
|65.78
Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd
362.85
|7.10
|2.00
|416.84
|216.92
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd
126.2
|6.00
|4.99
|190.09
|65.33
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd
175.67
|-2.31
|-1.30
|570.64
|82.74
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
453.4
|2.10
|0.47
|8001.55
|0
Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd
67.75
|0.00
|0.00
|47.34
|12.66
TransIndia Real Estate Ltd
40.05
|0.19
|0.48
|984.01
|13.38
Amiable Logistics India Ltd
87
|0.00
|0.00
|15.21
|11.34
Marinetrans India Ltd
22.8
|-1.20
|-5.00
|29.02
|53.33
Zeal Global Services Ltd
178
|-0.90
|-0.50
|236.91
|20.4
S J Logistics (India) Ltd
619.75
|-22.20
|-3.46
|897.59
|46.02
Western Carriers (India) Ltd
121.45
|5.55
|4.79
|1238.25
|14.26
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
107
|1.20
|1.13
|38.56
|58.13
Brace Port Logistics Ltd
101.05
|0.40
|0.40
|114.20
|23.24
Premier Roadlines Ltd
123.9
|6.25
|5.31
|283.27
|21.31
Ashapura Logistics Ltd
95.6
|4.55
|5.00
|129.60
|17.51
Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd
67.2
|2.80
|4.35
|152.70
|26.29
Pranik Logistics Ltd
105.6
|0.00
|0.00
|116.27
|28.62
