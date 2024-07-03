iifl-logo-icon 1
Aspinwall & Company Ltd Share Price

305.05
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:41:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open311.65
  • Day's High312.65
  • 52 Wk High359
  • Prev. Close312.8
  • Day's Low303.65
  • 52 Wk Low 223.7
  • Turnover (lac)41.37
  • P/E14.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value233.51
  • EPS21.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)238.5
  • Div. Yield1.92
Aspinwall & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

311.65

Prev. Close

312.8

Turnover(Lac.)

41.37

Day's High

312.65

Day's Low

303.65

52 Week's High

359

52 Week's Low

223.7

Book Value

233.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

238.5

P/E

14.43

EPS

21.68

Divi. Yield

1.92

Aspinwall & Company Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

arrow

Aspinwall & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aspinwall & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 35.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aspinwall & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.82

7.82

7.82

7.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

168.09

161.79

143.51

131.03

Net Worth

175.91

169.61

151.33

138.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

254.73

249.71

253.29

280.94

yoy growth (%)

2.01

-1.41

-9.84

14.85

Raw materials

-77.51

-83.06

-104.8

-94.89

As % of sales

30.42

33.26

41.37

33.77

Employee costs

-42.84

-36.56

-35.12

-34.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.54

9.19

0.3

23.85

Depreciation

-3.69

-3.22

-3.3

-2.49

Tax paid

-3.18

-2.73

0.24

-7.55

Working capital

2.45

-5.71

-30.8

40.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.01

-1.41

-9.84

14.85

Op profit growth

61.51

1,820.33

-97.78

30.42

EBIT growth

38.26

143.27

-80.78

19.84

Net profit growth

142.56

1,096.29

-95.9

53.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

295.64

294.52

259.62

252.75

256.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

295.64

294.52

259.62

252.75

256.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.05

20.71

6.66

5.17

6.99

Aspinwall & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aspinwall & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mahadev Lakhminarayanan

Managing Director

Rama Varma

Executive Director & CFO

THALASSERIL RAGHAVANKUTTY RADHAKRISHNAN

Non Executive Director

C R R Varma

Independent Director

Nina Nayar

Non Executive Director

Avittam Thirunal Adithya Varma

Independent Director

Vijay K Nambiar

Independent Director

K Srinivasan

Independent Director

Rajni Anil Misra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aspinwall & Company Ltd

Summary

Aspinwall & Company Limited, is one of the earliest commercial enterprises in the Malabar Coast of South India, established in the year 1867, by the legendary English trader and visionary, John H. Aspinwall. In 1867, John H Aspinwall acquired the business of Scott Brothers in 1867, and launched Aspinwall & Company, offering a range of shipping services, besides carrying on business in timber, spices and several other agro products. In 1884 - John H Aspinwall expired and company remained into the hand of his partner W.N. Black. In 1956, the Erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore acquired a small interest in Aspinwall, when it became a Public Limited Company. In the early 70s, when the English owners decided to disinvest, a major portion of the companys shareholding was taken over by the Erstwhile Royal Family, and they hold the controlling interest till date. The Company is a multi-line business organization and is engaged in Logistics services, Coffee processing and trading, Rubber Plantations, manufacture and trading of Natural Fibre products.Aspinwalls involvement with shipping dates back to the very origin of the company, about a century-and-a-half ago. The Company steadily expanded its sphere of operations, building upon its rich expertise and extensive experience in ship chartering and marine/general insurance. Today, Aspinwalls Logistics Division has presence with a wide network of offices that covers major ports, ICDs and airports. This Division is an IATA accredited car
Company FAQs

What is the Aspinwall & Company Ltd share price today?

The Aspinwall & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹305.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aspinwall & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aspinwall & Company Ltd is ₹238.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aspinwall & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aspinwall & Company Ltd is 14.43 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aspinwall & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aspinwall & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aspinwall & Company Ltd is ₹223.7 and ₹359 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aspinwall & Company Ltd?

Aspinwall & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.59%, 3 Years at 24.56%, 1 Year at 27.15%, 6 Month at 11.16%, 3 Month at 9.60% and 1 Month at 9.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aspinwall & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aspinwall & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.46 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 35.42 %

