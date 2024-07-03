Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹311.65
Prev. Close₹312.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.37
Day's High₹312.65
Day's Low₹303.65
52 Week's High₹359
52 Week's Low₹223.7
Book Value₹233.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)238.5
P/E14.43
EPS21.68
Divi. Yield1.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.82
7.82
7.82
7.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.09
161.79
143.51
131.03
Net Worth
175.91
169.61
151.33
138.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
254.73
249.71
253.29
280.94
yoy growth (%)
2.01
-1.41
-9.84
14.85
Raw materials
-77.51
-83.06
-104.8
-94.89
As % of sales
30.42
33.26
41.37
33.77
Employee costs
-42.84
-36.56
-35.12
-34.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.54
9.19
0.3
23.85
Depreciation
-3.69
-3.22
-3.3
-2.49
Tax paid
-3.18
-2.73
0.24
-7.55
Working capital
2.45
-5.71
-30.8
40.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.01
-1.41
-9.84
14.85
Op profit growth
61.51
1,820.33
-97.78
30.42
EBIT growth
38.26
143.27
-80.78
19.84
Net profit growth
142.56
1,096.29
-95.9
53.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
295.64
294.52
259.62
252.75
256.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
295.64
294.52
259.62
252.75
256.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.05
20.71
6.66
5.17
6.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mahadev Lakhminarayanan
Managing Director
Rama Varma
Executive Director & CFO
THALASSERIL RAGHAVANKUTTY RADHAKRISHNAN
Non Executive Director
C R R Varma
Independent Director
Nina Nayar
Non Executive Director
Avittam Thirunal Adithya Varma
Independent Director
Vijay K Nambiar
Independent Director
K Srinivasan
Independent Director
Rajni Anil Misra
Reports by Aspinwall & Company Ltd
Summary
Aspinwall & Company Limited, is one of the earliest commercial enterprises in the Malabar Coast of South India, established in the year 1867, by the legendary English trader and visionary, John H. Aspinwall. In 1867, John H Aspinwall acquired the business of Scott Brothers in 1867, and launched Aspinwall & Company, offering a range of shipping services, besides carrying on business in timber, spices and several other agro products. In 1884 - John H Aspinwall expired and company remained into the hand of his partner W.N. Black. In 1956, the Erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore acquired a small interest in Aspinwall, when it became a Public Limited Company. In the early 70s, when the English owners decided to disinvest, a major portion of the companys shareholding was taken over by the Erstwhile Royal Family, and they hold the controlling interest till date. The Company is a multi-line business organization and is engaged in Logistics services, Coffee processing and trading, Rubber Plantations, manufacture and trading of Natural Fibre products.Aspinwalls involvement with shipping dates back to the very origin of the company, about a century-and-a-half ago. The Company steadily expanded its sphere of operations, building upon its rich expertise and extensive experience in ship chartering and marine/general insurance. Today, Aspinwalls Logistics Division has presence with a wide network of offices that covers major ports, ICDs and airports. This Division is an IATA accredited car
Read More
The Aspinwall & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹305.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aspinwall & Company Ltd is ₹238.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aspinwall & Company Ltd is 14.43 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aspinwall & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aspinwall & Company Ltd is ₹223.7 and ₹359 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aspinwall & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.59%, 3 Years at 24.56%, 1 Year at 27.15%, 6 Month at 11.16%, 3 Month at 9.60% and 1 Month at 9.35%.
