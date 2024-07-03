Summary

Aspinwall & Company Limited, is one of the earliest commercial enterprises in the Malabar Coast of South India, established in the year 1867, by the legendary English trader and visionary, John H. Aspinwall. In 1867, John H Aspinwall acquired the business of Scott Brothers in 1867, and launched Aspinwall & Company, offering a range of shipping services, besides carrying on business in timber, spices and several other agro products. In 1884 - John H Aspinwall expired and company remained into the hand of his partner W.N. Black. In 1956, the Erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore acquired a small interest in Aspinwall, when it became a Public Limited Company. In the early 70s, when the English owners decided to disinvest, a major portion of the companys shareholding was taken over by the Erstwhile Royal Family, and they hold the controlling interest till date. The Company is a multi-line business organization and is engaged in Logistics services, Coffee processing and trading, Rubber Plantations, manufacture and trading of Natural Fibre products.Aspinwalls involvement with shipping dates back to the very origin of the company, about a century-and-a-half ago. The Company steadily expanded its sphere of operations, building upon its rich expertise and extensive experience in ship chartering and marine/general insurance. Today, Aspinwalls Logistics Division has presence with a wide network of offices that covers major ports, ICDs and airports. This Division is an IATA accredited car

