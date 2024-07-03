Aspinwall & Company Ltd Summary

Aspinwall & Company Limited, is one of the earliest commercial enterprises in the Malabar Coast of South India, established in the year 1867, by the legendary English trader and visionary, John H. Aspinwall. In 1867, John H Aspinwall acquired the business of Scott Brothers in 1867, and launched Aspinwall & Company, offering a range of shipping services, besides carrying on business in timber, spices and several other agro products. In 1884 - John H Aspinwall expired and company remained into the hand of his partner W.N. Black. In 1956, the Erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore acquired a small interest in Aspinwall, when it became a Public Limited Company. In the early 70s, when the English owners decided to disinvest, a major portion of the companys shareholding was taken over by the Erstwhile Royal Family, and they hold the controlling interest till date. The Company is a multi-line business organization and is engaged in Logistics services, Coffee processing and trading, Rubber Plantations, manufacture and trading of Natural Fibre products.Aspinwalls involvement with shipping dates back to the very origin of the company, about a century-and-a-half ago. The Company steadily expanded its sphere of operations, building upon its rich expertise and extensive experience in ship chartering and marine/general insurance. Today, Aspinwalls Logistics Division has presence with a wide network of offices that covers major ports, ICDs and airports. This Division is an IATA accredited cargo agency having operations at all major airports in the country.The Company provides documentation services to importers and exporters at all customs stations in the country covering ports, ICDs and airports. The Logistics Division provides agency services to owners and charterers of bulk and liquid cargo, containers, cruise ships and off-shore vessels. The Division has extensive warehousing facilities at all its locations for safe storage of consignments. It handle major commodities such as iron ore, coal, fertilisers, foodgrains, sugar, etc., at ports across India. It also handled major projects that include Customs clearance, handling and transportation of over-dimensional and heavy lift consignments.Aspinwall entered the Natural Fibre industry over a hundred years ago, with factories in Alleppey for producing handloom products and a powerloom for machine-made runners and mattings. The Groups century-old experience and expertise, handed down through generations of talented artists and artisans, is reflected in its masterly creations. The Natural Fibre division has a well-staffed design center. Apart from developing its own special designs, the division also manufactures Natural Fibre products customised to specific buyer needs. The product range includes entrance mats, corridor mats, carpets, mattings, rugs, runners and mesh mattings. Of late, the Plantation Division has further diversified its business interests by entering into the manufacturing of a product known as Esophagus Varacies Ligation Bands (EVL Bands), also known as Multi Band Ligator. The factory produces superior quality Centrifuged latex & Technically specified natural rubber (ISNR).In 2002, the Company had entered into different sectors of Kerala like information technology, tourism and biotechnology. In 2003, the company entered into ITES by setting up a modern international business process outsourcing (BPO) centre at Calvetty.In 2019-20, the Company ventured into new business initiatives comprising of trading of Premium Virgin Coconut Oil product. Also, by incorporating a new wholly-owned subsidiary company, viz., Aspinwall Healthcare Private Limited, the Aspinwall Group has also entered into the manufacturing and trading of medical products/accessories/equipment market.