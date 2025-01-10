Aspinwall & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.82
7.82
7.82
7.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.09
161.79
143.51
131.03
Net Worth
175.91
169.61
151.33
138.85
Minority Interest
Debt
22.97
16.02
25.52
34.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.93
2.47
0
0
Total Liabilities
200.81
188.1
176.85
173.82
Fixed Assets
87.99
81.23
81.1
77.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.2
1.2
1.7
1.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.98
3.78
3.43
3.31
Networking Capital
78.74
66.64
82.49
86.32
Inventories
70.03
67.08
83.06
66.26
Inventory Days
119.01
96.85
Sundry Debtors
23.96
22.6
27.04
38.71
Debtor Days
38.74
56.58
Other Current Assets
26.96
27.68
32.45
38.33
Sundry Creditors
-9.08
-11.67
-14.15
-14.66
Creditor Days
20.27
21.42
Other Current Liabilities
-33.13
-39.05
-45.91
-42.32
Cash
28.9
35.25
8.13
5.06
Total Assets
200.81
188.1
176.85
173.82
