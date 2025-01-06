Aspinwall & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.54
9.19
0.3
23.85
Depreciation
-3.69
-3.22
-3.3
-2.49
Tax paid
-3.18
-2.73
0.24
-7.55
Working capital
2.45
-5.71
-30.8
40.45
Other operating items
Operating
11.13
-2.47
-33.56
54.26
Capital expenditure
7.61
4.44
26.58
2.72
Free cash flow
18.74
1.96
-6.97
56.98
Equity raised
258.87
248.6
249.13
226.43
Investing
0.14
0
0.47
0.04
Financing
-1.29
-8.29
-17.04
43.08
Dividends paid
0
0
1.95
2.73
Net in cash
276.46
242.28
227.53
329.27
