Aspinwall & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

297.75
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aspinwall & Company Ltd

Aspinwall & Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.54

9.19

0.3

23.85

Depreciation

-3.69

-3.22

-3.3

-2.49

Tax paid

-3.18

-2.73

0.24

-7.55

Working capital

2.45

-5.71

-30.8

40.45

Other operating items

Operating

11.13

-2.47

-33.56

54.26

Capital expenditure

7.61

4.44

26.58

2.72

Free cash flow

18.74

1.96

-6.97

56.98

Equity raised

258.87

248.6

249.13

226.43

Investing

0.14

0

0.47

0.04

Financing

-1.29

-8.29

-17.04

43.08

Dividends paid

0

0

1.95

2.73

Net in cash

276.46

242.28

227.53

329.27

