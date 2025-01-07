Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
254.73
249.71
253.29
280.94
yoy growth (%)
2.01
-1.41
-9.84
14.85
Raw materials
-77.51
-83.06
-104.8
-94.89
As % of sales
30.42
33.26
41.37
33.77
Employee costs
-42.84
-36.56
-35.12
-34.47
As % of sales
16.81
14.64
13.86
12.26
Other costs
-116.08
-118.76
-112.78
-125
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.56
47.55
44.52
44.49
Operating profit
18.3
11.33
0.59
26.58
OPM
7.18
4.53
0.23
9.46
Depreciation
-3.69
-3.22
-3.3
-2.49
Interest expense
-2.96
-4.19
-5.2
-4.77
Other income
3.89
5.27
8.21
4.53
Profit before tax
15.54
9.19
0.3
23.85
Taxes
-3.18
-2.73
0.24
-7.55
Tax rate
-20.46
-29.7
79.99
-31.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.36
6.46
0.54
16.3
Exceptional items
3.31
0
0
-3.1
Net profit
15.67
6.46
0.54
13.2
yoy growth (%)
142.56
1,096.29
-95.9
53.13
NPM
6.15
2.58
0.21
4.69
