Aspinwall & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

304.45
(2.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

254.73

249.71

253.29

280.94

yoy growth (%)

2.01

-1.41

-9.84

14.85

Raw materials

-77.51

-83.06

-104.8

-94.89

As % of sales

30.42

33.26

41.37

33.77

Employee costs

-42.84

-36.56

-35.12

-34.47

As % of sales

16.81

14.64

13.86

12.26

Other costs

-116.08

-118.76

-112.78

-125

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.56

47.55

44.52

44.49

Operating profit

18.3

11.33

0.59

26.58

OPM

7.18

4.53

0.23

9.46

Depreciation

-3.69

-3.22

-3.3

-2.49

Interest expense

-2.96

-4.19

-5.2

-4.77

Other income

3.89

5.27

8.21

4.53

Profit before tax

15.54

9.19

0.3

23.85

Taxes

-3.18

-2.73

0.24

-7.55

Tax rate

-20.46

-29.7

79.99

-31.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.36

6.46

0.54

16.3

Exceptional items

3.31

0

0

-3.1

Net profit

15.67

6.46

0.54

13.2

yoy growth (%)

142.56

1,096.29

-95.9

53.13

NPM

6.15

2.58

0.21

4.69

