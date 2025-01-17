iifl-logo-icon 1
Aspinwall & Company Ltd Key Ratios

298
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.36

-9.37

15.22

2.5

Op profit growth

1,786.66

-97.75

34.66

28.78

EBIT growth

210.79

-84.87

26.5

26.9

Net profit growth

-1,630.95

-103.25

48.22

5.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.47

0.23

9.43

8.07

EBIT margin

5.23

1.66

9.95

9.07

Net profit margin

2.54

-0.16

4.56

3.54

RoCE

7.42

2.18

15.52

14.4

RoNW

1.16

-0.07

2.45

1.8

RoA

0.9

-0.05

1.77

1.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.22

-0.54

16.51

12.67

Dividend per share

3.5

2.5

3.5

3

Cash EPS

4.06

-4.79

13.3

8.14

Book value per share

181.38

172.46

174.66

161.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.21

-160.18

22.92

17.13

P/CEPS

46.9

-18.03

28.45

26.63

P/B

1.05

0.5

2.16

1.34

EV/EBIDTA

10.71

14.3

11.76

7.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-464.28

21.19

32.37

Tax payout

-31.08

-29.99

-32.53

-35.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.58

53.95

39.34

42.64

Inventory days

97.78

125.89

109.35

88.9

Creditor days

-22.15

-16.91

-10.04

-19.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.38

-0.87

-6.35

-4.14

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.3

0.47

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

2.42

68.18

2.43

0.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.86

-40.89

-33.55

-34.71

Employee costs

-14.79

-13.94

-12.37

-14.19

Other costs

-47.86

-44.92

-44.63

-43.01

