|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.36
-9.37
15.22
2.5
Op profit growth
1,786.66
-97.75
34.66
28.78
EBIT growth
210.79
-84.87
26.5
26.9
Net profit growth
-1,630.95
-103.25
48.22
5.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.47
0.23
9.43
8.07
EBIT margin
5.23
1.66
9.95
9.07
Net profit margin
2.54
-0.16
4.56
3.54
RoCE
7.42
2.18
15.52
14.4
RoNW
1.16
-0.07
2.45
1.8
RoA
0.9
-0.05
1.77
1.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.22
-0.54
16.51
12.67
Dividend per share
3.5
2.5
3.5
3
Cash EPS
4.06
-4.79
13.3
8.14
Book value per share
181.38
172.46
174.66
161.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.21
-160.18
22.92
17.13
P/CEPS
46.9
-18.03
28.45
26.63
P/B
1.05
0.5
2.16
1.34
EV/EBIDTA
10.71
14.3
11.76
7.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-464.28
21.19
32.37
Tax payout
-31.08
-29.99
-32.53
-35.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.58
53.95
39.34
42.64
Inventory days
97.78
125.89
109.35
88.9
Creditor days
-22.15
-16.91
-10.04
-19.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.38
-0.87
-6.35
-4.14
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.3
0.47
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
2.42
68.18
2.43
0.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.86
-40.89
-33.55
-34.71
Employee costs
-14.79
-13.94
-12.37
-14.19
Other costs
-47.86
-44.92
-44.63
-43.01
