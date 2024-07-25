SectorLogistics
Open₹91
Prev. Close₹91.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.72
Day's High₹95.6
Day's Low₹91
52 Week's High₹194.25
52 Week's Low₹84.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.6
P/E17.51
EPS5.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.37
0.37
0.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
39.5
32.22
26.37
Net Worth
39.87
32.59
26.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
199.01
221.82
226.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
199.01
221.82
226.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.79
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SUJITH KURUP
Whole-time Director
Chitra Sujith Kurup
Director
Thomaskutty Varghese
Director
Satyacharan Tiwari
Director
Umakant Bijapur
Company Secretary
Priyanka Gyanchand Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashapura Logistics Ltd
Summary
Ashapura Logistics Ltd was incorporated as Ashapura Forwarders Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company , pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 02, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Ashapura Forwarders Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, on April 12, 2021. The Company name was further changed to Ashapura Logistics Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, on January 02, 2023.Ashapura Logistics are an integrated logistics company in India, primarily operating in (i) Cargo handling and freight forwarding segment; (ii) Transportation (including project logistics and third-party logistics (3PL); (iii) Warehousing and Distribution and (iv) other services (including coastal movement). The Company operate in Logistic, Transportation and Freight Forwarding industry and has a network of 9 branch offices. The Company began the journey by establishing warehouse operations first in Gujarat since 2010. Later, Ashapura Warehousing Private Limited was incorporated as subsidiary company for Warehousing and Distribution business in 2014 and further Jai Ambe Transmovers Private Limited got incorporated as another subsidiary for Transportation business in 2019. In 2023, the Company entered the Coastal Movement busi
Read More
The Ashapura Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashapura Logistics Ltd is ₹129.60 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashapura Logistics Ltd is 17.51 and 1.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashapura Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashapura Logistics Ltd is ₹84.4 and ₹194.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ashapura Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -45.60%, 3 Month at -18.29% and 1 Month at -6.23%.
