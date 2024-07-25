iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashapura Logistics Ltd Share Price

95.6
(5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:23 PM

  • Open91
  • Day's High95.6
  • 52 Wk High194.25
  • Prev. Close91.05
  • Day's Low91
  • 52 Wk Low 84.4
  • Turnover (lac)27.72
  • P/E17.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashapura Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

91

Prev. Close

91.05

Turnover(Lac.)

27.72

Day's High

95.6

Day's Low

91

52 Week's High

194.25

52 Week's Low

84.4

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129.6

P/E

17.51

EPS

5.2

Divi. Yield

0

Ashapura Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Ashapura Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashapura Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.51%

Non-Promoter- 5.06%

Institutions: 5.06%

Non-Institutions: 27.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashapura Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.37

0.37

0.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

39.5

32.22

26.37

Net Worth

39.87

32.59

26.74

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

199.01

221.82

226.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

199.01

221.82

226.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.79

0.17

Ashapura Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashapura Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SUJITH KURUP

Whole-time Director

Chitra Sujith Kurup

Director

Thomaskutty Varghese

Director

Satyacharan Tiwari

Director

Umakant Bijapur

Company Secretary

Priyanka Gyanchand Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashapura Logistics Ltd

Summary

Ashapura Logistics Ltd was incorporated as Ashapura Forwarders Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company , pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 02, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Ashapura Forwarders Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, on April 12, 2021. The Company name was further changed to Ashapura Logistics Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, on January 02, 2023.Ashapura Logistics are an integrated logistics company in India, primarily operating in (i) Cargo handling and freight forwarding segment; (ii) Transportation (including project logistics and third-party logistics (3PL); (iii) Warehousing and Distribution and (iv) other services (including coastal movement). The Company operate in Logistic, Transportation and Freight Forwarding industry and has a network of 9 branch offices. The Company began the journey by establishing warehouse operations first in Gujarat since 2010. Later, Ashapura Warehousing Private Limited was incorporated as subsidiary company for Warehousing and Distribution business in 2014 and further Jai Ambe Transmovers Private Limited got incorporated as another subsidiary for Transportation business in 2019. In 2023, the Company entered the Coastal Movement busi
Company FAQs

What is the Ashapura Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Ashapura Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapura Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashapura Logistics Ltd is ₹129.60 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashapura Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashapura Logistics Ltd is 17.51 and 1.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashapura Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashapura Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashapura Logistics Ltd is ₹84.4 and ₹194.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashapura Logistics Ltd?

Ashapura Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -45.60%, 3 Month at -18.29% and 1 Month at -6.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashapura Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashapura Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.51 %
Institutions - 5.06 %
Public - 27.43 %

